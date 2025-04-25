Defections Not Setback, PDP’ll Bounce Back Stronger – Saraki

Share

Former Senate President and leading figure of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has reassured party members following the recent wave of defections from the party’s Delta State chapter, including the State governor, emphasizing that there is no cause for alarm.

In a statement released amid growing anxiety within the PDP, Saraki urged loyalists to remain calm and focused on the future, calling the situation an opportunity rather than a setback.

“There is no cause for alarm. Those who wish to leave the PDP are free to go. The rest of us who believe in the party’s values must remain united and focused on restructuring the party to provide a strong alternative for Nigerians,” Saraki said.

He described the recent political shifts including the defection of the PDP’s former vice-presidential candidate to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as both “unprecedented and disappointing,” citing the development as a reflection of the ongoing leadership crisis in the country’s political landscape.

Saraki warned against the dangers of a one-party State, stressing that such political imbalance could threaten national unity and democracy.

“A one-party State poses a serious threat to our diverse, multi-ethnic, and multi-religious nation. Without genuine alternatives, we risk fostering despair,” he stated.

Despite the exodus, Saraki expressed confidence that the PDP would emerge more cohesive, stating that a smaller group of dedicated and loyal members is preferable to a large and unreliable base.

He hinted at potential political realignments, suggesting that some key figures from other parties may soon join the PDP, signaling a rebuilding phase ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Calling on the youth and women wings of the party to lead the charge, Saraki said, “This is not a setback—it’s an opportunity for growth. We have ample time to reorganize and come back even stronger.”

He concluded with a rallying message to supporters:

“Let us remain united and focused. This is not the end—our future remains bright.”

