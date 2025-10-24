Defections: No Cause For Alarm, PDP Had 30 Govs Before 2015 – Gov. Lawal

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has said he is not disturbed by the number of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governors who have defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Governor Lawal, who spoke in Abuja on Friday at the inauguration of the accommodation subcommittee of the November 15 PDP National Convention, noted that PDP at one time had about 30 governors.

“What happened at the end of the day? I’m sure you will be the judge. So as I said, no shaking, no alarm,” he stated.

The governor also said he is not concerned about the opposition to the adoption of the former Minister of Special Duties, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN, as consensus chairmanship candidate for the convention, by stakeholders from the North West.

According to him, “No matter who is selected, there will always be agitation from the other members.

“I don’t think that should be something we should be concerned about, because in politics, it’s about give and take.

“It’s normal, it is something that is internal. We are working on making sure everybody is on board so that we can have a very successful convention.”

The governor admitted that PDP is navigating a political trend that is both chequered and turbulent, and appealed to committee members for commitment.

“Leadership comes with a lot of responsibility, but I believe all of us here who are carefully selected have what it takes to provide that leadership.

‘Let us set aside our differences. Let us embrace the spirit of genuine reconciliation,” he appealed.

Governor Lawal stated PDP is a family, and like any family, “we may have disagreements, it is inevitable, no matter what we do, it’s just a matter of time. But the overall interest of this collective family must supersede individual ambitions.”

He, however, said that leaders of the party have remained steadfast in providing unbiased and selfless service to the party, and to build a truly all-inclusive convention.

“We must stand together, we must work together, we must heal together,” he counselled.