Defections: Nigerians’ll decide APC’s Fate In 2027 – Big Thumb

A socio-political interest group, Big Thumb Network (BtN), said it is ready to align with the coalition and other political groups to effect a change in Nigeria’s political landscape in 2027.

Big Thumb Network, a United States of America (USA) based group, in a communique after a roundtable organised in conjunction with Save Democracy Mega Alliance (SDMA) and Indigenous Food Allied Processors Association Network (IFAPAN), said, “Nigerians will decide the outcome of the 2027 general elections “and not the spurious algebraic conspiracy between the federal electoral body and the judiciary contrary to what prevailed and was imposed on Nigerians in 2023.”

The communique which was signed Jeremy Osezua of BtN, Comrade Tony Akeni of SDMA and Okhaimon Aiyegbeni of IFAPAN, regretted that President Bola Tinubu’s obsession and preoccupation with 2027 re-election politics has overshadowed the socioeconomic issues that turned Nigerians into scavengers in their own country.

“In light of Tinubu’s insensitivity to the sufferings of Nigerians the roundtable urges organisers to join forces with patriotic actors to form a broad-based coalition to rescue Nigeria from the current insensitive and experimental policies of the Tinubu administration, which have reduced Nigerians from citizens to laboratory rodents,” the group advised.

It added that despite the fact that the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government is luring opposition members into its fold, the Big Thumb believed that those against Tinubu are more than those with him.

“Big Thumb and her partners stand with the people and opposition forces to recalibrate the political binary for an undeniable and historical people’s victory in 2027,” it added.

It attributed the food crisis in the country to armed conflicts, terrorism, accentuated corruption, insensitive wastage by state and non-state actors, as well as gross economic mismanagement.

“The partners note Nigeria’s largest spike in acute food insecurity worldwide in 2024, plunging 31.8 million Nigerians into near famine conundrum,” the group said.

The roundtable decried the unrelenting bloodletting in the country, blaming it on attempt at land-grabbing by killer Fulani herdsmen and Islamic terrorists.

“Creating a perennial river of bloodbaths across Northern Nigeria is a direct assault to the sacred commands of Allah of the Muslim faith and the Christian God, both of which severely condemn the laying waste of human life for the purpose of coveting and dispossessing victims of their lives, land, livelihood and heritage,” the communique added.

