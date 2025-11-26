Defections: Nigeria Not Drifting Towards One-Party State –Dibiagwu

In spite of the wave of defections from opposition political parties to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the member representing OhajiEgbema/Oguta/Oru West Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Eugene Dibiagwu, has dismissed insinuations that Nigeria is drifting towards a one-party state.

According to him, the mass movement into the APC is simply because politicians desire relevance in the political space. “The country is not drifting into a one-party system. Every politician wants to be relevant at any point in time.

What is happening within the opposition is quite unfortunate,” he said. Dibiagwu criticised the opposition parties, particularly the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for what he described as its failure to effectively play the role of an opposition. His words: “If your assertion of a drift towards a one-party system is true, then it is the opposition that is making it so.

They have refused to do the work of the opposition. Look at what is happening in PDP; people are looking for a place where they feel secure. Some individuals are ensuring that the right thing is not being done.” The lawmaker stressed that APC is not coercing anyone to join it. “People see safety in joining APC. That does not mean Nigeria is tending towards a one-party system.

The opposition should do its work. You don’t blame APC for people defecting. “If someone comes to my house, I won’t shut the door. I’ll welcome the person because there is something he sees in my house. In APC today, we have peace and those who cannot organise their own houses prefer to come where peace already exists,” he said. On whether he plans to contest again in 2027, Dibiagwu said that the decision would be guided entirely by his constituents.

The lawmaker, however, expressed the confidence that his constituents recognise his performance and will support him, whether for the same seat or a higher office. “If they believe I have done very well and ask me to return, I will not disobey them. If they say I have not done well and should step aside, it is not a do-or-die affair. I have a thriving business I can fall back on,” he stated.

On the security situation in the country, he described it as unfortunate, noting that Nigerians faced daily threats to their lives, “Security is everybody’s responsibility. It is only when it comes close to you that you understand what Nigerians are suffering every day,” he said. Dibiagwu commended President Bola Tinubu for the recent restructuring within the security architecture, saying: “The president’s redeployment and replacement of some service chiefs shows he has a plan. Let us observe the outcome.”

He added: “I am sure he is not sleeping over the issue of insecurity. With the new marching orders given to these security chiefs, I believe things will change.” On the 2027 presidential election, Dibiagwu said the SouthEast will massively support the second term bid of President Tinubu. According to him, Tinubu’s ongoing economic reforms have positioned him for another term in office.

The lawmaker also said that three out of the five states in the South-East are controlled by the APC, in addition to Anambra with full support to the Tinubuled Federal Government. “The South-East people will like to give President Tinubu the opportunity to continue with the economic policies already in place.

Mr President has done creditably well to deserve a second term. “When you look at the present political situation in the SouthEast and considering what Governor Hope Uzodimma is doing, you can easily predict the fortune of APC in 2027 to be very bright. “At present, Imo, Ebonyi, Enugu and Anambra are for Tinubu.

For Abia, we are hopeful that things will fall in line and this really showed that the 2027 election will be a landslide for Tinubu in the zone,’’ he said On reforms by the president, the lawmaker said: “He took a very bold step by removing fuel subsidy, something nobody else could have done.

That is why we are seeing more development in various states as they even have more money as a result of these policies. “The exchange rate is coming down every day. As we speak, the Naira is stabilising against the Dollar and there are many other policies the President is pursuing to bring about changes in the country.”