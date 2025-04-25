Defections: Nigeria Heading For One-Party Dictatorship – Ikimi

Share

Erstwhile Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Tom Ikimi yesterday expressed fears that the country was heading for a one-party dictatorship following the recent defection of some prominent politicians to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking at a PDP stakeholders’ meeting in Benin yesterday, Ikimi also claimed that the APC had been hijacked by greedy politicians for personal ambitions. According to the exMinister of Foreign Affairs, from its formation in 2014 the party has deviated from its original purpose and ideology.

He said: “My assessment is that the APC was hijacked by some forces and converted into a structure that was not of the best interest of our nation.

“We are all witnesses of their operations so far and indeed the disaster that we are going through.”

He said at formation, the APC was expected to act as alternative to the PDP that held the reins of power at the time, like the United States and Britain with strong two party systems but said:

“Despite the grave difficulties that our country faces today under the APC, it seems that all we are now presented with are just the desperate efforts to destroy the PDP so that the country may become a one-party dictatorship.

“It is very clear to me that the only way forward for our country now is the survival of the PDP.”

On Wednesday’s defection of Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori; his immediate past predecessor Ifeanyi Okowa, and all members of Delta PDP to the APC, Ikimi said: “The APC’s attack on South South has been intense recently.

“I have seen in the press, reports of the defection of our Delta State Governor to APC and this also included the defection of his predecessor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa to the APC as well.

