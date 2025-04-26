Defections: Lawyers Warn Of Implications

Share

Lawyers have raised the alarm over the growing trend of political defections, warning that the country is veering dangerously close to a one-party state.

The warning came amid a recent wave of defections from opposition parties to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

A senior lawyer, Onesimus Ruya described the defections as a betrayal of democratic principles.

According to him, “Nigeria is witnessing the erosion of constitutional values, where politics is driven more by personal ambition than ideology or the will of the people.

“Our democracy is suffering. What we are practicing is not democracy.”

He further warned that the legal profession, by enabling such political behaviour, risks being complicit in the collapse of Nigeria’s democratic experiment.

A constitutional lawyer, Abiodun Olugbemide, noted that the survival of any democratic state depends on the presence of a vibrant and credible opposition.

“With the spate of defections, Nigeria is on the verge of becoming a one-party state.

“The role of the opposition is indispensable in checking power and providing alternative leadership.”

Another lawyer, Joseph Ayeni, condemned in strong terms the mass defection to the ruling party from the various opposition parties.

“Those defected politicians were elected on the platform of the PDP.

“By defecting, they have effectively abandoned the mandate given to them by the people”.

He called on them to vacate their seats in line with constitutional provisions and urged the judiciary to act decisively.

The concerns raised by these senior lawyers reflect broader fears about Nigeria’s political future.

They warned that without serious reform—including stricter enforcement of constitutional rules on defections, internal party democracy, and judicial independence—Nigeria risks consolidating power into a single party, weakening checks and balances and undermining the electoral process.

They however called on stakeholders to prioritise democratic integrity over partisan gains, warning that the nation stands at a crossroads.

