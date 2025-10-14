Defections In PDP ARE Temporary, Party United Ahead of 2027 – Dogo

The Public Relations Officer of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Adamawa State, Mr. Victor Dogo, has dismissed the recent wave of defections from the party as “temporary and personal distractions”, assuring that all internal issues will be resolved before the 2027 general elections.

Speaking with journalists in Yola, Dogo maintained that the defections posed no threat to the PDP’s strength and structure, describing the party’s recent congress as transparent, inclusive, and consensus-driven, despite claims of discontent from some quarters.

“It’s natural to have aggrieved members after such exercises, but as a family, the PDP has already set up mechanisms to reach out to everyone,” Dogo said. “The governor has instructed us to engage them immediately, not to revisit the outcomes, but to remind them why they belong in this political family.”

He revealed that a special reconciliation committee has been established to address internal rifts and unite members ahead of 2027, stressing that the PDP would not approach the elections divided.

On the reported defection of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and other prominent figures, Dogo described the situation as temporary, adding that “even a prodigal son remains a member of his father’s household.”

“They’ll return home. PDP is their family, and there’s nothing as fulfilling as being at home,” he said.

He also argued that the defections lacked significant political impact, insisting that no major movement accompanied those leaving. “It’s not about who moves, but the movement behind them. PDP remains strong at the grassroots,” he noted.

Dogo further dismissed allegations of manipulation in the just-concluded congresses by Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, describing them as baseless.

“Politics naturally breeds different opinions, but we are not responding with insults. We are focused on reconciliation and rebuilding trust,” he added, emphasizing that the PDP remains the most organized opposition party in Nigeria despite attempts by the ruling APC to dominate the political space.