Defections In NASS: APC Building Govt Of Nat’l Unity — Bamidele

The Leader of the Senate, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, on Tuesday justified the recent defection of all federal lawmakers from Kebbi State to the All Progressives Congress (APC), declaring that the ruling party is now operating a government of national unity.

Bamidele, who represents Ekiti Central Senatorial District, clarified that President Bola Tinubu did not coerce any opposition lawmaker to join the APC, contrary to widespread public criticism.

He made this known at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja, where the Kebbi lawmakers officially announced their defection to the ruling party.

Senators Adamu Aliero, Yahaya Abdullahi, Garba Maidoki, and all House of Representatives members from Kebbi State had earlier informed President Tinubu of their decision during a visit to the Presidential Villa at the weekend.

The formal defection was announced at the Senate Chamber on Tuesday in the presence of key APC national leaders.

Defending their decision, Bamidele maintained that the lawmakers’ defection was motivated by national interest, not by any attempt to convert Nigeria into a one-party state.

“The ruling party will not close its doors to anyone intending to join. We will not discriminate against anyone on the basis of religion, tribe, or any other factor. Our doors remain open at all levels,” Bamidele said.

He added, “We will continue to work with members of minority political parties. It is not by coincidence that parties ranging from the Young Progressives Party (YPP) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have their members joining the APC.

“Even APGA, which has not joined the ruling party, has graciously nominated and donated a Minister of State to the APC-led Federal Government. This shows that what we are now running is a government of national unity.”

Bamidele applauded the defectors for their decision and drew comparisons to past defections under previous administrations, alleging that the PDP had often used coercion to expand its ranks when it was in power.

He said, “We all witnessed what happened under the PDP as the ruling party. They used coercion to secure more states and more seats in the National Assembly. That is not the case today. No one is being forced to defect.

“If anyone claims coercion, it certainly cannot apply to Senator Adamu Aliero or Senator Yahaya Abdullahi. These are seasoned politicians. Senator Garba Maidoki, with a solid background in the private sector before venturing into politics, is not someone to defect without conviction.”

He continued, “Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, whom I know very well, would rather remain in opposition and speak out forcefully. But this is not a time for grandstanding; it is a time for all of us to work together in the interest of Nigeria.

“One of the defectors served as Governor of Kebbi State from 1999 to 2007 and was also a Minister of the Federal Republic. He is now the most ranking member of the Senate. Another has served as Senate Leader in the 9th National Assembly. These are individuals who understand the gravity of their actions and cannot mislead the people of Kebbi State or Nigeria.”

Describing the development as positive, Bamidele said, “For us in APC, this is a wonderful development. To those closely observing political events, rest assured this can only serve the good and greatness of Nigeria.

“To our colleagues in the minority caucus, we will continue to work together for Nigeria’s progress. For the umpteenth time, let it be known: those who call this a ‘rubber stamp’ parliament fail to understand that we are in a critical phase of our national life where unity and cooperation are essential.”

He concluded, “Today, it is not about party lines. Once you are in this hallowed chamber, your primary commitment must be to the overriding public interest. It is in pursuit of this interest that our colleagues have joined the APC.”

