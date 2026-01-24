Defections: Gov Yusuf Opens Up, Says Only God Gives Power

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has, for the first time since the debacles of his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC) commenced, said that he believes in Allah as the ultimate one who would give him power again.

In 2023, it was God who gave me power, not anybody, and I still thank and appreciate him as the only one who would allow me to continue in 2027,” Governor Yusuf declared while presenting hundreds of Motorcycles to his Social Media handlers, Saturday.

Governor Yusuf said, “Even all the much talks about 2027 is a misplaced priority, because who knows whether he will make it to tomorrow, talk less of 2027”.

He said what is his major concern today is Kano, and Kano first, “we have to get it right to have our full peace and Security before talking about anything, and that is my major problem now, not anything”.

“Let me remind everybody that to me, Kano first and not loyalty to anybody, and everybody should know that he is not bigger than Kano, shall be loyal to Kano”, he emphasised.

Speaking on the background of the historical creation of Kwankwasiyya Movement, the former Deputy Governor in the State, Professor Hafiz Abubakar, revealed that, “I and five others created Kwankwasiyya Movement and even gave it a Red Cap symbol, not Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso”.

He said, “Dr Yunusa Adamu Dangwani, Rabiu Suleiman Bichi, I, and others conscripted the acronym of Kwankwasiyya when the going was top and we were somewhat on the sidelines”.

He said that at times, we gave every support to Kwankwaso to survive the Political Tsunamis on him by the Political bigwigs in Kano, and that was how we created the movement”.

However, Professor Hafiz Abubakar frowned at the attitudes of Kwankwaso of not appreciating anybody, believing that he knows it all, “that bad behavior send all those loyal to him away, leaving him alone”, he clarified.

“We thought Kwankwaso would do like late Mallam Aminu Kano, who believed that others created NEPU, PRP and the Sawaba movements, giving them credit at every moment, alas, that was not the case with Kwankwaso”.