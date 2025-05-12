Defections: God Of PDP Never Sleeps – Wabara

Share

Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Adolphus Wabara, said the speculations about defections from the party do not have effect on the PDP.

Wabara who spoke on Monday at the inauguration of new members of the board, stated that it is the BoT’s belief that PDP shall not die.

“The God of PDP never sleeps and will never sleep. PDP shall rise again,” Wabara declared.

The 33 new board members included some former G-5 members who campaigned against the PDP presidential candidate in 2023 Atiku Abubakar.

Wabara explained that their nomination to represent their respective States and zones was in line with section 321f and g of the 2017 PDP constitution (as amended).

The former President of the Senate described it as “not only a celebration of a new beginning, but also a reaffirmation of our collective commitment to the values and principles that define our party.”

He stated that their dedication, experience and unwavering loyalty to the party earned them a place on the prestigious board.

Wabara reminded them that “Your appointment to the board of trustees is a call to service, a call to uphold the integrity, unity and vision of our party as we continue to strive for a more prosperous and democratic Nigeria.

“As custodians of the party’s conscience, the BoT plays a critical role in providing wise counsel, fostering stability and ensuring that our decisions align with the core objectives of the PDP.

“Your role as members of the board is not only to guide and support the leadership of the party, but also to act as a stabilising force in times of challenges and uncertainties.”

According to him, inauguration was significant as the party prepares to navigate the evolving political landscape and work tirelessly to restore the PDP as the foremost party in Nigeria.

“The task ahead is demanding, but with unity, determination and unwavering commitment to the principles of democracy, we shall overcome,” he added.

Former Vice Chairman (South West), Eddy Olafeso, who represents the zone in the board, said the membership of former governors who were G-5 members is a sign that PDP is returning to greater heights.

“This (defections) too shall pass and you can see that it is passing here.

“You are living witness to all the governors that we had issues with returning to be members of BoT. It speaks volumes. That’s the sign of the moment. We are going to return to greater heights.

“We will begin to bring the glorious past back to our people where you can send your children to school, where insecurity will be a thing of the past and the economy and employment will begin to recede,” Olafeso stated.

PDP acting National Chairman Ambassador Umar Damagum, was represented at the inauguration by acting National Secretary, Setonji Koshoedo.

