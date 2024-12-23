Defections From LP Won’t Stop; Obi May Dump Party Too –Okupe

Share

A former DirectorGeneral of Peter Obi Presidential Campaign Organisation and erswhile Labour Party’s (LP) leader, Dr Doyin Okupe, says the party’s inability to build an enduring structure after the 2023 elections is responsible for the gale of defections from the party.

Okupe made the statement in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)In Lagos yesterday.

NAN reports that six LP lawmakers recently dumped the party on the floor of the House of Representatives for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) The defected lawmakers include Rep.Tochukwu Chinedu Okere (Imo), Rep. Donatus Matthew (Kaduna), Rep. Akiba Bassey ( Cross River) and Rep.Esosa Iyawe (Edo).

Also,a great number of ordinary members of LP have also dumped the party for the APC and PDP lately. Okupe noted that the mass defections from LP were expected as elected members would not stay in a party where the future is not sure.

The former LP chieftain said those leaving the party knew they had to move for political relevance and survival .

“The Labour Party was one of those common parties that existed mainly for those who could not get tickets in the major parties to come and find expression.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"