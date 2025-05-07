Defections: Edo Lawmaker Omosigho Reaffirms Loyalty To PDP

Share

following the defection of Speaker Blessing Agbebaku and other PDP lawmakers to the All Progressives Congress (APC) Frank Uyi Omosigho, the member representing Oredo East State Constituency in the Edo State House of Assembly, has reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)on Tuesday.

In a statement issued to journalists on Wednesday, Omosigho clarified that he remains a steadfast PDP member, dispelling speculations and media reports linking him to the defections.

He emphasized his absence from the Uropkota Hall, where the defections took place, as evidence of his loyalty to the PDP, the party under which he was elected in 2023.

“I remain firmly committed to the PDP, the party that gave me the platform to serve the good people of my constituency,” Omosigho stated.

“I will continue to be an active participant in party activities, advocating for policies that support the advancement of my constituency and the growth of Edo State.”

Omosigho described his refusal to defect as a reflection of his dedication to the PDP’s values and vision, asserting that the party remains “the most viable vehicle for democratic growth and development in Edo State.”

He urged his constituents and supporters to disregard misleading reports and remain steadfast in supporting the PDP’s agenda.

The lawmaker emphasized his focus on the well-being of his constituents, effective governance, and strengthening the PDP’s presence in Edo State.

“As Edo State navigates this period of political transition, my steadfast position is to provide much-needed stability,” he added, calling on supporters to rally behind the party’s vision for a better future.

The defection of Agbebaku and other lawmakers has significantly reduced the PDP’s representation in the Edo State House of Assembly, leaving only six of the original 14 members elected in 2023.

Omosigho’s public reaffirmation of loyalty underscores efforts to maintain the party’s relevance amid the shifting political landscape in the state.

