Defections, Congresses, And Looming Crisis Within The APC

As the All Progressives Congress (APC) prepares to conduct its National Congress following the conclusion of the wards, local government and state level congress and most importantly e-registration exercise, deep-seated issues are emerging—issues that resemble a political time bomb capable of destabilising the party before its primaries even begin.

A troubling trend has taken root within the APC: sitting governors from opposition parties who defected into the party with their political structures, yet showing little or no willingness to work with long-standing APC members in their respective states—especially those with whom they had prior political disagreements. Rather than fostering reconciliation, harmony and unity, these defected governors often side-line established APC stakeholders and install their own loyalists into strategic positions within the party’s state hierarchy, sometimes even to the office of state party chairman.

In Enugu State, around Oji-River Local Government Area, the old Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ward Chairman was made Secretary while his Secretary in PDP was made Chairman at the just concluded APC congress. In Akwa Ibom, around the Oron federal constituency, all the executives in the old PDP were made to take charge of the APC in the area without considering old APC members for any office. Another striking example of this situation can be found in Delta State.

There, a former state chairman of the PDP is reportedly emerging as the APC state chairman following his defection alongside the sitting governor. This development has raised a fundamental and unsettling question: what becomes of the old and already existing APC members in the state who laboured for the party long before these defections? This situation calls for urgent intervention by the APC national leadership, particularly in Delta State.

Presently, there are reports of two parallel party executives operating in almost all local government wards across Delta State—an unhealthy development that threatens party cohesion and internal democracy. One would ordinarily expect a sitting governor to manage party affairs with tact and inclusiveness, rather than preside over divisions that weaken the party from within.

There is also a glaring irony in the conduct of some of these defected governors and their supporters. While unity and harmony are loudly preached in public, their actions on the ground suggest exclusion and domination. If this pattern continues unchecked, it is likely to result in a wave of litigation that could severely disrupt the party’s internal processes and electoral preparations.

From a strategic standpoint, it is politically unwise for defectors to displace first term sitting senators and members of the House of Representatives who have existing grassroots structures, instead of consolidating and strengthening those structures for collective success. Politics rewards inclusiveness, not alienation.

In the interest of peace, stability, and electoral success, all defected governors currently within the APC—most especially the Delta State governor— must, as a matter of urgency, take deliberate steps to re-engage, reintegrate, and respect old party members. Only through genuine reconciliation and inclusive leadership can unity truly reign within the APC. The National APC should be perturbed about old members being marginalised by new members. If some of the old members persist in not leaving the party, it will create real internal bitterness that can result in anything.

The system will be so choked that at a point, not even the defected governors will be safe. Another issue that must be checked by the national leadership of the APC is the fact that most of the governors that defected are still controlling their former party at the state level. Their soul and spirit is not in APC, they are in APC for temporal survival. For them, the fear of Bola Tinubu is the beginning of wisdom. The party at the national level must work hard to identify such governors and persons that only have their body in the APC.