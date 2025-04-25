Defections And Dangers Of One-Party State

Share

‘Some praise in the morning What they blame at night But always think the last opinion is right’

— Alexander Pope

It is a crying shame, to put it bluntly that while the fertile fields of the country called Nigeria, especially Benue, Plateau, Bauchi, Borno down to Edo and Ondo states are bleeding daily from the persisting onslaught of the so called armed herdsmen, bandits, Boko Haram terrorists and ISWAP insurgents, wantonly wasting innocent lives, what keeps dominating our public space are the antics and gimmicks of our political predators to hang on to power, come 2027.

That is while millions of the citizens cannot go to bed boasting of three square meals for the day, or their two eyes closed as the cost of living has skyrocketed far beyond the quivering palms of the common man.

But do they really care about us? That is the millionnaira question, as the late pop music icon, Michael Jackson would ask. The bitter truth is that they do not care a hoot.

Were it not so, how do you juxtapose the news headlines literally screaming virtually on a daily basis. Let us take a look at a few of such.

“Bode George slams defectors” as the long-term chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) expresses utmost dismay and deep disappointment over the news of five state governors elected on the platform of the party scheming to cross carpet to the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

Beyond calling it a “rudderless” action, he is asking them how much was paid to them to have taken such a decision? But before you cry foul, the latest piece of news is that the governor of Delta state, Sheriff Oborevwori has defected to the all-conquering APC.

Yet, he did not go alone. Moving along with him is one of his predecessors, the former governor of the same Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa who, incidentally was the Vice Presidential candidate to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in the 2023 general elections.

Talk about political dynamics and you have it here. In fact, so serious is the current dismal descent of the PDP that the former Secretary of the Federal Government, Babachir Lawal, denigrated it describing it as an “incurable virus” that will not be considered as part of the coalition against the Tinubu-led administration.

It should therefore, be obvious to discerning minds that the PDP house is finally falling as yours truly had predicted back in 2013. Mind you, one is not talking about the acclaimed hatchet – job of clipping the wings of the PDP by the current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, and the unconstitutional suspension of his successor, Simi Fubara of Rivers State.

What is of serious concern is that of having a one-party state, or riding roughshod over all manner of opposition and eventually making Tinubu the be – all and the end- all to the political structures here in Nigeria.

There comes the growing influence of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) with the former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir Ahmad elRufai, acting as the catalyst.

In spite of the claim by some disgruntled members of the SDP in Kaduna State that el-Rufai was not speaking for the party and was not even a recognised member, both the National Publicity Secretary of the SDP, Rufus Aiyenigba and the National Chairman, Shehu Gabam, have denied such. They in –

But Nigerians need to be reminded that a one-party state will worsen the insecurity conundrum, exacerbate the economic hardship with the attendant job losses and gradually take Nigeria to the precipice. God forbid!

sist that el-Rufai has indeed been fully welcome to the party and is considered one of their respected members.

What is of significance therefore, is the need for a credible opposition to APC ahead of the much anticipated 2027 general elections, as the current crop of political helmsmen are displaying the distasteful ogre of chasing the shadows of hanging onto power at the expense of providing good leadership.

Like it or not, Nigerians deserve a governance driven by pro-people policies. That is one that would guarantee their safety and security, provide for their welfare and make the cost of living affordable.

Such should be in line with the primary purpose of government, which is enshrined in Section 14 Sub-Section (2)(b) of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

That is instead of the set of leadership not matching its mandate and yet selfbeating about its achievements without listening to the cries of the led majority and out rightly condemning all forms of criticisms.

Should governance not be skewed in favour of the majority of the people instead of kowtowing to the whims and caprices of the favoured few political leaders and their largely mesmerised apologists?

As highlighted by yours truly in 2017 while raising warnings on the ease of the politicians’ easy defection there are important questions for them to answer: “In the light of the persistent rot in the polity, did you or did you not in any way contribute to the failings of your erstwhile party?

Are you dumping PDP on principle, and in all honesty to serve this country with – out the apparatchiks of office, or for self-aggrandisement? Are you jumping ship because you do not want a new face in Aso Rock or joining the bandwagon to be seen as a progressive?

Indeed, what makes you a ‘progressive’”? Lest we forget defection is not new in Nigeria’s political landscape. But it should always be done in the national interest for the overall wellbeing of the larger majority of the people.

For instance, from the historical perspective soon after the fed – eral elections in December1959 the then Northern People’s Congress (NPC) with 150 seats and 2,270,294 votes formed a coalition with the NCNC which had 90 seats and 1,986,839 votes.

The Action Group (AG) which had 72 seats with less votes formed the opposition. Subsequently, in 1962 the NPC and NCNC used its merger to abet the right wing dissidents in the AG led by Chief Samuel Akintola and Ayo Rosiji to break away from the party and take over the Western Nigerian government.

This followed the disclosure of financial mismanagement in six public corporations by the AG regional government. The rest as they say rests with history.

But can such happen today with the prevalence of political intimidation to the opposition? The answer hangs in the wind.

