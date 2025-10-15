Defections: 2027’ll Be Between The People Against APC – ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) said the 2027 general election will be between the Nigerian people and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

ADC, in a statement by the interim National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullah,i said the recent defections of some state governors to the ruling party have vindicated its position that the APC’s plan is to turn Nigeria into a one-party state.

It, however, stated that the opposition party is not bothered by what it described as “political apostasy” by the governors because Nigerians will decide the 2027 elections.

ADC added that while it may seem like the APC has added more governors to its column, “in reality, what has happened is these governors have actually abandoned their people to team up with the ruling party that has made life miserable for the majority.”

According to the party, even those who once campaigned for the APC or had its logo on their social media profiles now avoid association with the party.

This, it said, is because President Bola Tinubu’s administration has failed the nation “on insecurity, failed on economic management, failed on healthcare, failed on social welfare, failed on corruption, and failed to restore Nigeria’s standing in the international community.”

The party regretted that Nigerians are paying the price for APC failures, as food prices continue to increase, jobs are nonexistent, and insecurity continues to choke every part of the country.

“When the ruling party has misgoverned the country, the only hope for the people in a democracy is for the opposition to rise up in defence, propose alternative ideas, and lead the people out of their misery.

“This is what Nigerians expected from these governors in opposition, it stated, and regretted that most of them abdicated by joining the ruling party.

“They abandoned their people, not out of conviction but out of cowardice and other selfish considerations,” the ADC said.

It, however, added that while the ruling party continues to celebrate the defection of these governors, the ADC and the opposition coalition are delighted that the line has been made even clearer between those who are committed to saving the country and those who merely want to join the gravy train.

“The people can see, and they are waiting. 2027 will be a clear battle between the people of Nigeria and President Tinubu and his gang of governors in the APC,” the party declared.