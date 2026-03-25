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March 25, 2026
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Defection: Zamfara’ll Witness Mass Improvement On Security, Economy –C’ttee

The defection of Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal to All Progressives Congress (APC) will facilitate achieving massive improvement in security and the economy of the state, the Chairman Media and Publicity Committee for Governor Lawal reception into APC, Lawal M. Liman, has declared.

Liman who made this known during a press conference Monday evening at government house Gusau, said Lawal’s defection to APC will remain blessed as it will bring opportunity to earn a great development of the state in various walks of life as it would harmonised politics in the state.

He said: “Gentlemen of the press, you may recall that for over a decade, our dear state has faced a persistent and deeply troubling security crisis.

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“Many communities have been destabilized, economic activities disrupted, and families subjected to uncertainty and fear. This reality is one we cannot ignore, and more importantly, one we are determined to change.

“Governor Lawal’s defection will further strengthen his security framework, driven by intelligence, technology, and strong collaboration with security agencies.”

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