Defection: You’re Headed For Political Oblivion, CP-PDP Tells Eno

The Conference of Professionals in the Peoples Democratic Party (CP-PDP) has criticised Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, over his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC), describing the move as a descent into political self-destruction.

In a statement issued on Friday by its Protem National Coordinator, Obinna Nwachukwu, the CP-PDP said Governor Eno’s defection marks the beginning of his political decline, insisting he can no longer enjoy the solidarity of the people of Akwa Ibom State, which remains a stronghold of the PDP.

According to the group, the governor has irreparably damaged his political credibility and national standing.

“It is unfortunate that Governor Eno, who assumed office with the reputation of a man of God and lover of the people, is now counted among the ranks of arrogant, ungodly, thoughtless, and depraved political actors,” the statement read.

The CP-PDP said it had conducted an extensive review of the governor’s defection and found it disappointing that he would choose to align with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, “a leader widely adjudged to have failed woefully in his mid-term assessment.”

The group expressed confidence that the people of Akwa Ibom would remain resolute in their support for the PDP and reject what it called “opportunistic political maneuvers” by the governor.

