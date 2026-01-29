The Kano State Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Ibrahim Waiya, has asked the Deputy Governor, Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, to resign following his decision not to join Governor Abba Yusuf in the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Commissioner made this remark while speaking with journalists in Kano, on Thursday, January 29.

According to him, effective governance is built on trust, loyalty and shared political alignment within the executive arm of government.

He added that it would be abnormal for a deputy governor who no longer shares political affinity with the governor to continue participating in key government meetings.

Waiya said stepping aside would be the most honourable option available to the deputy governor, stating, “If I were him, I would humbly resign.”

“This is his personal decision, but there is no way someone who is no longer with you should be part of the routine council meeting.”

“Who knows with whom he might share important government secrets? In government, things are done based on trust, and you can’t trust someone who is not with you,” he added.

The remarks come amid political realignments in Kano State following Governor Yusuf’s recent defection from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) to the APC.

Waiya described the governor’s move as beneficial to the state, noting that alignment with the Federal Government would improve access to development projects and federal interventions.

Governor Yusuf, who won the 2023 governorship election on the platform of the NNPP, formally joined the APC at a ceremony in Kano, alongside members of the state legislature, federal lawmakers, local government chairmen and councillors.