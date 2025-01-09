Defection: We’re Convinced Oborevwori Is Joining APC – PDP Group

Share

The Concerned Leaders of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State has said it is convinced that the state governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, is on his way to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This claim comes after Oborevwori’s Chief Press Secretary, Festus Ahon, and PDP chapter Chairman, Chief Solomon Arenyeka, had earlier denied the rumour.

But the Concerned PDP Leaders, in a statement jointly signed by Theophilus Ekiyor, Ochuko Oghenekome and Ezekiel Chukwudi, said signs and facts of the governor’s defection are there to discern.

“The rumours of the governor’s defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC) had been making the rounds for a while. Though his errand boys have dismissed it as speculation, we believe there is more to it than meets the eye.

“Governor Oborevwori’s recent actions and body language suggest that he is indeed considering a move to the APC,” the group stated.

It alleged that the plan was perfected recently when he visited Ghana and met with President Bola Tinubu, and wondered if the governor was on the list of the Federal Government’s delegation to Ghana for the inauguration of President John Mahama.

“These are questions that demand answers, and Governor Oborevwori owes it to the PDP and the people of Delta State to provide clarity to his actions,” it added.

The group also wondered what prompted Governor Oborevwori to pay all the entitlements of the seven APC lawmakers in the State House of Assembly.

The lawmakers’ emoluments and allowances, according to the Concerned PDP Leaders, have been withheld since the inauguration of the House in June 2023.

“This move is a clear attempt to pacify the APC and create a conducive atmosphere for the anticipated move.

“His actions are a clear indication that he is willing to do whatever it takes to secure acceptance for the envisaged defection,” the group said.

It stated that Governor Oborevwori’s defection would be a betrayal of the trust reposed in him by the people of Delta State, noting that he was elected on the platform of the PDP, and it is unacceptable for him to abandon the party that brought him to power.

“Governor Oborevwori has failed to come clean about his intentions and give reassurance about his commitment to the PDP.

“The people of Delta State won’t be fooled by empty denials or half-baked explanations.

“The writing is on the wall, and Governor Oborevwori’s defection to the APC is all but certain,” the PDP group said.

It however expressed the hope that the governor would reconsider his decision and remain loyal to the PDP, but stated that if he decides to abandon the PDP, “we will not be caught off guard.

“We will take necessary actions to protect the interests of our party and ensure the people of Delta State are not shortchanged.”

