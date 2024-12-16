Defection: We’ll No Longer Serve As Special Purpose Vehicle – ADC

Share

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) said it would no longer serve as a special purpose vehicle for politicians to achieve their political ambition, only to defect to other political parties.

The party however, disclosed that through the intervention of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), it has been able to resolve its differences and unite its members under one political platform.

ADC National Chairman Dr Ralphs Okey Nwosu, who addressed the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the party on Monday, decried the ack of political ideology by Nigerian politicians.

Nwosu noted that by 2027, ADC would have participated in Nigeria’s electoral process for a period of 20 years.

“After 20 years, we must get it right. If I offended you, this is the time to forgive and we must make progress.

“We must forge big alliances like the one we are forging with PRP. I want us to come with a heart of love. By 2025, our party will become the number one party in Nigeria,” he boasted.

ADC which was founded in 2006, had, fielded presidential candidates since 2007, but unfortunately, the candidates left the party after the elections.

The party was polarised by its 2023 presidential candidate, but Nwosu said the party has begun a rebuilding process and has lifted the ban placed on some members.

According to him, the NEC meeting heralded a new beginning, especially, at the period of Christmas which is a time to show love to one another.

He stated that Nigeria needs to start evolving institutions that can stand the test of time, adding that with INEC’s ADR, peace has returned to ADC.

“Why do we elect few members in the elective positions? Why can’t we have the majority in the house?” he asked.

Nwosu envisaged ADC becoming a number one political party in the country, and “some of us will end up working in the villa; some of you will be elected into offices. When we do this, the sky will be your limit.”

Officials of INEC were also at the meeting on verification exercise.

