Defection: We Remain Solidly Behind Makinde, PDP – PDP Members Declare

The Forum of Former Local Government Chairmen, Former Vice Chairmen, and Former Local Government Party Chairmen in Oke Ogun has reaffirmed its allegiance to Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, and the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

In a communiqué issued after a meeting held at the Conference Room of Saki West Local Government, Saki, the forum called on all well-meaning residents of Oyo State to remain steadfast in their support for Governor Makinde’s transformative vision for a more prosperous and equitable state.

The forum dismissed the recent defection of a few members of the PDP in Oke Ogun, led by Senator Hosea Agboola, to an undisclosed political party, describing the move as “sheer opportunism, inconsistency, and political desperation.”

According to the communiqué, the defections do not represent the will of the majority of PDP members in Oke Ogun, noting that the defectors were individuals “rescued from political obscurity by Governor Makinde” who had chosen to abandon the party for selfish reasons.

It further stated that an overwhelming majority of serving and former council chairmen, vice chairmen, and PDP stakeholders across Oke Ogun remain solidly within the party and are fully aligned with Governor Makinde’s political philosophy.

The communiqué read in part:

“The Forum of Ex-Local Government Chairmen, Vice and Ex-Local Party Chairmen under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oke Ogun Zone, Oyo State, convened a crucial meeting on Sunday, October 19, 2025, to deliberate on recent political developments within the region, particularly the purported defection of some former council officials from the PDP to unknown political destinations.

“After extensive discussions and careful evaluation of the situation, the forum unanimously resolved as follows:

“On behalf of all genuine PDP stakeholders and loyalists in Oke Ogun, the Forum unequivocally reaffirms its unflinching loyalty and total commitment to the leadership and visionary governance of the Executive Governor of Oyo State, His Excellency, Engr. Seyi Makinde, FNSE.

“Governor Makinde’s inclusive leadership, people-oriented policies, and transformational achievements across Oyo State — particularly in Oke Ogun — remain unmatched in the annals of the state’s history.

“The forum strongly condemns the recent defection of a few disgruntled former political officeholders led by former Senator Hosea Agboola (Alleluyah) to yet-to-be-known political destinations. Their action is not reflective of the will of the majority of PDP members in Oke Ogun but rather a manifestation of sheer opportunism, inconsistency, and political desperation.”

The forum added that those who left the PDP had benefited immensely from Governor Makinde’s generosity and should have shown gratitude rather than betrayal.

It emphasized that contrary to the false impressions being circulated, the overwhelming majority of serving and former council chairmen, vice chairmen, and party stakeholders across Oke Ogun remain loyal to the PDP and the governor.

“Only a handful of self-serving individuals have chosen to align with Senator Agboola’s retrogressive move. The forum categorically dissociates itself and the PDP family in Oke Ogun from such acts of betrayal and inconsistency,” the communiqué added.

The forum also commended Governor Makinde for his unprecedented contributions to the growth and development of Oke Ogun, which include, among others, the upgrade of The Polytechnic, Saki to an HND-awarding institution, establishment of the LAUTECH Campus in Iseyin, relocation of the OYSADEP headquarters to Saki, and major ongoing and completed road projects such as the Saki–Ogbooro–Igboho Road, Iseyin–Saki Road, Iseyin–Ogbomoso Road, Iseyin–Oyo Road, and Iseyin–Ibadan Road.