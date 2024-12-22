Defection: Uzodinma lauds Okewulonu, Nnaji, Okere, Obi, others

Share

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Friday, recorded another political feat in Imo State with key figures in the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP), dumping their parties and pitching their tent with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The prominent politicians, including serving and former lawmakers with their numerous followers, were received by the leader of the APC in Imo State, Governor Hope Uzodimma, who commended them for their courage, wisdom and foresight.

The new APC members described Governor Uzodinma as a political magnet.

The Governor was joined by his Deputy, Lady Chinyere Ekomaru and the husband, Chukwuka, Imo APC Chairman, Macdonald Ebere and other key political figures and government officials in the state to welcome the new entrants at the party’s headquarters on Okigwe road, Owerri, amid pomp and circumstance.

Among the defectors are Chief Chris Okewulonu, associate and ardent supporter of the former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon Emeka Ihedioha as his Chief of Staff during his short-lived period as Governor, former House of Assembly Deputy Speaker, former Commissioner and one time PDP Deputy Governorship candidate to Ihedioha in 2015, Hon Chuma Nnaji and former House of Representatives member for Ideato North and South, Rt. Hon Pascal Obi.

Others include House of Representatives member representing Owerri Municipal, West and North, Hon. Chinedu Tochukwu Okere, former Deputy Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Jonas Okeke, retired Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 8, Lokoja, Bartholomew Onyeka and Hon Emeka Ahuoku, a PDP chieftain from Nwangele.

All the seven politicians came with their supporters who also joined the APC.

In welcoming them, Governor Uzodimma said he understands what it means to take such bold decisions, noting that he was not surprised because “genuine members of the political class in Imo want the state to move forward regardless of political leaning.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"