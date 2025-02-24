Defection Undermines Multi-Party Democracy – CUPP

Share

Conference of United Political Parties (CUPP) yesterday said defection from one political party to the other undermines multiparty democracy. National Secretary of CUPP, Mr Peter Ameh, said this in an interview with the yesterday.

Ameh attributed the recurring phenomenon of defecting from one political party to another to lack of free and fair elections.

“This trend has undermined the development of multi-party democracy in Nigeria,” he said.

According to him, most of the politicians who defect to the ruling party often do so because they believe it will guarantee them electoral victory.

Ameh also described the issue of defection as a reflection of the lack of principles among politicians. “When elected, officials defect to a party they previously contested against.

It undermines the trust of their constituents and the integrity of the electoral process,” he said. The CUPP national secretary quoted Section 109(1)(g) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) as addressing the issue of defections from one political party to the other.

