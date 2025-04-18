Defection To APC Won’t Shield Kwankwaso, Others From EFCC – APC

Share

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State has cautioned former NNPP presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, and his loyalists that decamping to the ruling party will not offer protection from the scrutiny of anti-corruption agencies.

Addressing Journalists in Kano on Friday, the APC State Chairman, Abdullahi Abbas, said that those attempting to join the party to evade investigations by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) will be disappointed.

“The expelled leader of the NNPP, Kwankwaso, his associates, and other elected officials considering joining our party must understand that doing so will not shield them from facing justice for their alleged criminal activities,” Abbas warned.

He acknowledged the APC’s ongoing nationwide campaign to welcome defectors from other political parties but said the party would not tolerate those seeking refuge from accountability.

“While we recognise the right of every citizen to join any political party of their choice, we are fully aware that some individuals, having squandered their political goodwill, now see the APC as a last resort.

“Some are even hoping their defection will offer immunity from corruption probes—this will not happen,” he declared.

Abbas described such politicians as “political lepers” trying to regain relevance through the APC, stressing that the party does not offer sanctuary to those running from their past.

He continued, “Let it be clear: APC will not serve as a safe haven for anyone seeking to dodge accountability.

“Our party stands against the creation of cult-like political groupings or associations that undermine internal democracy.”

Abbas said that APC ward chapters across Kano have been directed to open registers to admit new members regardless of their status, in line with the party’s constitution.

He assured current party officials across all levels of continued support, affirming that no new entrant will be given undue preference when it comes to contesting elective or party positions.

Furthermore, Abbas urged any prospective defectors who had previously made disparaging comments about President Bola Ahmed Tinubu or Vice President Kashim Shettima to publicly apologise as a show of remorse and commitment to building mutual respect going forward.

