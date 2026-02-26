Defection: Tinubu Dismisses Claim He Weakened Opposition Parties

President Bola Tinubu has dismissed claims that he is behind defections of political gladiators from opposition parties to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

This is as the Nigerian leader insisted that he neither coerced nor pressured anyone to abandon their political parties.

Speaking during an interfaith Iftar with senators at the Presidential Villa on Wednesday, President Tinubu addressed claims that his administration is working to weaken opposition parties.

He added that he could not fault politicians who chose to defect, likening their decisions to leaving a “sinking ship,” while pointing to terrorism and banditry as major national challenges contributing to political tensions.

The President urged political leaders to prioritise unity in line with the vision of Nigeria’s founding fathers, stressing that constitutional democracy is meant to foster cooperation rather than conflict.

“Critics must talk. When they accused me of killing the opposition, but I didn’t have a gun. I could have given myself a licence when I have the authority.

“But I can’t blame anybody for jumping out of a sinking ship if they did. What we have faced in the challenging period of this country, the terrorism and banditry, is causing us havoc.

“And we should pull together, unite in a way that our forefathers contemplated to bring about a constitutional democracy and pull us together.

“They didn’t say we should fight. It’s a good thing that we are working in harmony.”