Defection: Tinubu Assures End Of Banditry In Zamfara

…As Matawalle, Yari Okay 2nd Term For Gov Lawal

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has assured people of Zamfara State that the issue of insecurity bedevilling the state will soon become a history as formidable strategies have been designed capable of conquering the remaining groups of bandits who disturb peace in the state.

The President, who was represented by the Vice President Senator Kashim Ibrahim Shattima, made this declaration in Gusau, Zamfara State capital, on Tuesday while formally receiving Governor Dauda Lawal into the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He described Governor Lawal’s defection to APC as additional strength and popularity, which indicated that the party’s flag would keep flying to retain Zamfara State, which had been one of the party’s strongholds.

“I urged all noble members of the APC across the 14 local government areas of Zamfara State to support Governor Dauda Lawal for him to continue taking the state to the heights”, Shattima has

In the same vein, former Zamfara State Governor and Minister of State for Defense alongside Senator Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar, have jointly registered their unreserved support for Governor Dauda Lawal to become the sole gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State come 2027.

The development came in a separate remarks made by the duo during the formal reception of Governor Dauda Lawal into APC, which was led by President Tinubu, represented by the Vice President, Senator Kashim Ibrahim Shattima, in Gusau, Zamfara State capital, Tuesday.

Speaking, Minister of State for Defence, Bello Mohammed Matawalle, has drawn the attention of all his supporters from across the 147 wards of the 14 local government areas of the state, be it politicians or good citizens and well-wishers, that he cancelled his intention to contest the gubernatorial seat during the 2027 elections.

“With due respect, I stand to notify you that I will not contest the gubernatorial seat anymore, but would rather remain soliciting for your unreserved support for Governor Dauda Lawal instead. Therefore, whoever is willing to vote for me by 2027 as Governor of the state, should do so for Dauda Lawal”, Matawalle has advocated.

Also speaking, former Governor of the state, Senator Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar, called for all members of the APC across the state to bury political differences that led to the creation of avoidable factions in the party, to work as one family under one umbrella with a view to achieving success during the upcoming general elections.

“We should forget and forgive all what we saw as wrongs been done to us by our brothers and sisters in Zamfara politics, this is a new dawn for our political struggles, let us accept the sitting Governor Dauda Lawal who has chosen to join our party, although he was once a bonafide member of the APC which he left for another party and now came back home”, Senator Yari has pleaded.