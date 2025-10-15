Defection: Those Who Accuse Me Of Destabilizing PDP Now In APC – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has said those who accused him of destabilising the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Wike, a former Rivers State governor, made this remark at the flag-off of the construction of the main carriageways of Outer Southern Expressway (OSEX) from Ring Road I Junction to Ring Road II Junction along Wasa Road, by Shoprite Junction in Apo area of the FCT.

Speaking on the gale of defection in the opposition PDP, Wike said some of the governors had previously criticised him for destabilising the PDP and working for the APC.

According to the outspoken Minister, the governors should rather commend him for “Doing a good job” of paving the way for them to join the ruling party.

“It has never been like this before. Whichever party you belong to, all of them have always worked together to support this administration.

“I’m very happy that very soon I will speak to Nigerians. I have been watching on daily televisions and social media people who said I want to destabilise the party. I’m working for APC, and all of them are now in APC.

“So they should commend me for working for where they are heading; I should be commended for doing a good job for them.”