Defection: Tension As Oborevwori Set To Reshuffle Cabinet

The Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori is reportedly said to reshuffle his cabinet following his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the centre.

It was learnt that Oborevwori decided on a cabinet reshuffle after a meeting between the new and the old APC leaders in the state in Asaba yesterday. This development is said to have sent his cabinet members into panic, with some lobbying to be retained their positions.

The meeting was said to have resolved the grievances of former Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege and his supporters. It was learnt that the APC opted to receive Oborevwori into its fold to allegedly stop him from funding the PDP in the 2027 election.

The source said: “The APC needs Oborevwori to scuttle the proposed merger-party-plan and financially starve the PDP ahead of 2027. “Also, (ex-Governor Ifeanyi) Okowa agreed to defect because he wants the N1.3 trillion petition by NACAT Initiative to be washed away by EFCC.”

Delta APC spokesman Valentine Onojeghuo said in Asaba yesterday Vice President Kashim Shettima; the APC National Chairman Umar Ganduje and the Progressive Governors’ Forum Chairman Hope Uzodinma, among other APc leaders had been scheduled to welcome Oborevwori and Okowa to the party.

Meanwhile, the APC described Oborevwori and Okowa’s defection as a “momentous occasion, which created a massive political earthquake that has transformed the landscape of the entire state”.

