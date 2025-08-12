Defection Rumour: I Stand With PDP,  Makinde, Not ADC – Adegoke

A stalwart of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Aare Egbe Omo Balogun of Ibadanland, Olooye Adegboyega Adegoke, has debunked rumour making the rounds that he has dumped the PDP and moved to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

In a statement he personally signed and made available to journalists on Tuesday, Adegoke said the defection rumour was “false, unfounded and a deliberate attempt to mislead the public”.

He said, “My attention has been drawn to rumours and insinuations suggesting that I have pitched my tent with the African Democratic Congress (ADC). Let me state clearly and unequivocally that this is completely false, unfounded, and a deliberate attempt to mislead the public.

“I remain a proud and committed member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and a loyal supporter of the visionary leadership of Governor Seyi Makinde.

“PDP is my political home, and my political journey has always been defined by loyalty, stability, and service to the people, not political opportunism or selfish ambition.

“From grassroots mobilisation to strategic engagements at the state level, I have worked tirelessly within PDP to contribute to the growth and development of Oyo State.

“My aspiration to succeed Governor Makinde in 2027 is not to disrupt but to continue and consolidate the transformational agenda that is already changing lives across our dear state.

“I have never sought refuge in ADC or any hastily assembled coalition built on ego and personal interest. My political philosophy rejects distractions. I believe in stability, continuity, and collective progress, values that can only be sustained within the PDP family”, he said.

Adegoke, Chairman of Solutions 93.9 FM, Ibadan, urged the public to disregard the baseless speculations, saying, “My loyalty to PDP, my alignment with Governor Makinde’s vision, and my dedication to the good people of Oyo State remain unshakable.

“I am here to serve, to lead with integrity, and to ensure that Solutions 2027 becomes a reality, not for titles, but for genuine transformation”.