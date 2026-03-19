Defection Rumour: Bauchi Groups Fear Loss Of Key Opposition Figure

…Says Governor Remains Only People’s Voice

A coalition of 50 political pressure group, popularly known as “Kauran Bauchi Political Concern Group” in Bauchi State have warned that any move by Governor Bala Mohammed to defect from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) could weaken Nigeria’s opposition and undermine democratic plurality.

The warning followed consultations with over 50 political groups, who described the governor as a critical voice in holding the ruling party accountable and as well as fear for creating a vacuum if opposition voice is lost.

Accordingly, the group believed that only Governor Mohammed is now seen as future President and a rising star the Nation cannot afford to lose.

In a position made available to journalists, the Chairman of the coalition groups, Comeade Raiyyan Adamu argued that Mohammed’s role transcends Bauchi State, portraying him as a national figure whose opposition stance has strengthened democratic discourse.

He cautioned that joining the ruling party would amount to “Silencing one of the few remaining voices of the masses,” particularly at a time when Nigerians are seeking strong alternatives.

The groups also linked the governor’s growing popularity to his consistency in opposition politics, suggesting that it enhances his prospects as a potential presidential contender in the future.

According to him, preserving his political identity outside the APC is essential not only for his ambition but also for the survival of a vibrant opposition in the country.

“Your Excellency, you are a man of your word. As earlier stated by you, no amount of threats will make you leave the PDP for the APC.

“Please strive to maintain the principles of your political role models, Malam Sa’adu Zungur and Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, in order to preserve your status as one of the most respected and outstanding politicians in Northern Nigeria.

“That is why many religious leaders continue to commend and pray for you, because you represent the interests of the common man”.

He concluded by urging the governor to disregard calls for defection, describing such appeals as contrary to the interests of the state and the nation.