Defection Rumour: Alfindikin Advises Kwankwaso To Apologise To Ganduje

A frontline All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwart, Alhaji Faizu Alfindiki, has advised Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso to publicly apologise to the former APC National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, to facilitate joining the party.

Speaking in Kano State on Sunday, Alfindiki said, “If Kwankwaso swallows his pride and apologises, it would be easier for him to join the APC.”

He noted that Kwankwaso’s desire to join the party is evident, but his approach has been misguided. He added, “Ganduje has a very large heart and is always willing to assist Kwankwaso, provided he chooses to accept him.”

He lamented that Kwankwaso’s desperation to cling to former President Goodluck Jonathan for political survival is a long shot for stability.

The APC chieftain cautioned, “Desperate situations don’t always require desperate solutions. Kwankwaso’s political career is visibly on the decline, with no prospects in sight to revamp it.”

Alfindiki emphasised that Kwankwaso’s actions indicate confusion and desperation, saying, “What you’re struggling to secure from Otuoke is here in Kano. All you need to do is show remorse to Ganduje, who has moved beyond low-level politicking.”

He however, said “APC’s momentum in Kano is unstoppable, with or without Kwankwaso; ultimately, the decision to join the winning party rests with him.”