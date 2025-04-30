Defection: PDP Threatens Legal Action Against Oborevwori, Others

Share

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday resolved to initiate legal proceedings against the Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, and other key stakeholders who recently defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

New Telegraph gathered that after a six-hour closed-door meeting at its national secretariat in Abuja on Tuesday, April 29, the party’s leadership directed the PDP National Legal Adviser to commence the process of reclaiming what it termed the party’s stolen mandate in Delta State.

According to a communiqué released following the meeting, the party directed its national legal adviser to initiate a legal process to reclaim its mandate from the Delta State governor and others who defected from the party in the state.

READ ALSO

Moving to stabilize its structure in Delta State, the party leadership appointed Emma Ogidi, its South-South Zonal Chairman, to take charge of affairs in Delta and lead reorganization efforts.

The Acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum, said, “We have also instructed the national legal adviser to recover our mandate that they have taken away. The fortune of this party cannot be just left in the hands of our adversaries, so you (the national legal adviser) will take legal action to retrieve those mandates.

“We’ve just instructed the zonal caretaker committee to oversee the party in Delta, after dissolving all the structures that have already been there since the majority of them have shifted.”

Beyond the immediate concerns surrounding defections, the NWC also adopted key recommendations from it governors’ forum.

The committee fixed May 28 for the party’s next National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting and scheduled the PDP National Convention to hold from August 28 to 30, 2025.

Share