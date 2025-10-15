New Telegraph

October 15, 2025
  3. Defection: PDP Self-Destructing…

Defection: PDP Self-Destructing Since 2014 – Aisha Yesufu

Aisha Yesufu, a human rights activist and co-covener of the #BringBackOurGirls movement, on Wednesday said the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has been destroying itself since 2014.

Yesufu made this remark on her verified X handle while reacting to the mass defection of politicians from the PDP into the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Yesufu said, “In 2014, PDP produced only one ticket for Goodluck Ebele Jonathan and denied everyone else the opportunity to contest for the seat.

“After a gentlemanly agreement that Jonathan would not be contesting in 2015, but it is Aisha Yesufu who is said to have removed him from office.

“PDP would have been sitting pretty in Aso Villa today, but as usual, they never take responsibility and always blame people. It is always someone’s fault, never theirs.”

