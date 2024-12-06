Defection: PDP Demands Fresh Election In Ethiope Federal Constituency

Share

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to immediately commence processes to conduct a fresh election to fill the Ethiope East/Ethiope West federal constituency seat in the House of Representatives.

PDP in a statement issued on Friday by the National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologungaba, said the seat is now vacant following the defection of Hon. Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to the PDP, “It is settled in law that by her defection from the PDP, the political party platform upon which she was elected into the House of Representatives, Hon. Ibori-Suenu willfully vacated the Ethiope East/Ethiope West federal constituency seat thus rendering it vacant by virtue of the self-executory provision of Section 68 (1) (g) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).”

The party noted that Section 68 (1) of the 1999 Constitution provides that “a member of the Senate or House of Representatives shall vacate his seat in the House of which he is a member if” he becomes a member of another political party before the expiration of the period for which that House was elected.

“With this unambiguous constitutional provision and its clear interpretation by the Supreme Court, Hon. Ibori-Suenu has irredeemably lost her seat, rights, privileges, recognition and obligations accruable to a member of the House of Representatives,” PDP stated.

It advised Hon. Ibori-Suenu to stop parading herself as a member of the House of Representatives as such would amount to impersonation with likely criminal consequences.

The party called on the National Assembly Sergeant-at-Arms to note that Hon. Ibori-Suenu has ceased to be a member of the House of Representatives.

PDP said it is communicating to INEC to, within the constitutionally stipulated time, conduct a fresh election to fill the vacancy which now exists in the Ethiope East/Ethiope West federal constituency of Delta State as a result of the defection of Hon. Ibori-Suenu to the APC.

It also directs its National Legal Adviser to commence appropriate legal action to ensure that the votes and mandate of the people of Ethiope East/Ethiope West federal constituency of Delta State, which they freely gave to the PDP, are protected and not appropriated by any person or any other political party under any guise or circumstance whatsoever.

