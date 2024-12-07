Share

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP), on Friday, declared the seat of the daughter of former Delta State Governor, James Ibori, Hon. Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu representing Ethiope East/Ethiope West Federal Constituency vacant following her defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

This was as the party called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to immediately initiate the process for a by-election in the Federal Constituency.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that Hon. Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu, a member of the House of Representatives on the platform of the opposition PDP defected to the ruling party on Thursday, December 5.

In a statement issued by the PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, the party asserted that Ibori-Suenu’s defection has automatically rendered her seat vacant, citing Section 68(1)(g) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

The section mandates that a lawmaker must vacate their seat if they defect to another political party without providing valid justification.

The PDP emphasized that by switching parties, Ibori-Suenu has forfeited her seat and the rights and privileges associated with it.

The party referred to multiple Supreme Court rulings that have consistently upheld this constitutional provision.

In its statement, the PDP called on Hon. Ibori-Suenu to cease presenting herself as a member of the House of Representatives, warning that such actions could constitute “impersonation with potential criminal consequences.”

The party revealed that it has formally notified INEC to conduct a by-election to fill the vacant seat in accordance with constitutional requirements.

Additionally, the PDP has directed its National Legal Adviser to initiate legal proceedings to protect the mandate of the constituents of Ethiope East/Ethiope West, which it insists remains with the PDP.

“The mandate of the people of Ethiope East/Ethiope West belongs to the PDP and cannot be transferred to another party under any guise,” the party declared.

The PDP further urged the Sergeant-at-Arms of the National Assembly to enforce Ibori-Suenu’s removal and ensure compliance with the law.

The party reiterated its commitment to upholding the democratic principles that protect the sanctity of electoral mandates in Nigeria.

