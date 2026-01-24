On Saturday, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) criticised the resignation of Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, describing his exit from the party as a betrayal of the mandate given to him by the people.

Speaking in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Ladipo Johnson, the NNPP rejected the governor’s claim that his decision was driven by an irreconcilable crisis within the party, calling the assertion unfounded and an afterthought.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that Governor Yusuf formally resigned from the NNPP on Friday and is expected to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to the statement issued by his spokesperson, Sanusi Bature, the governor conveyed his decision in a letter addressed to the NNPP chairperson of Diso-Chiranchi Ward in Gwale Local Government Area, with effect from January 23, 2026.

“I write with a deep sense of gratitude to formally notify the leadership of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) of my decision to resign my membership of the party, with effect from Friday, 23rd January 2026,” Bature quoted the governor as saying.

Reacting to the defection, the NNPP leadership expressed disappointment over the move, arguing that Yusuf’s departure contradicted the trust reposed in him by Kano voters, particularly those aligned with the Kwankwasiyya Movement.

“It is with profound anguish and deep disappointment that we received the news of the resignation and defection of His Excellency, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP),” the statement said

“We deeply regret that Governor Abba, a man entrusted by the people of Kano State on the strength of his decades of unwavering loyalty and dedicated service to the Kwankwasiyya Movement, has now chosen to betray that sacred trust,” the statement added.

According to the NNPP, recent political developments contradict the governor’s claim of internal crisis, noting that the party successfully conducted congresses at ward, state and national levels, culminating in a national convention held on December 20, 2025, which Yusuf reportedly attended and was supervised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The party also pointed to its victories in two supplementary elections in Bagwai/Shanono and Ghari/Tsanyawa constituencies in August 2025 as evidence of internal stability.

“The assertion he made of an irredeemable crisis in the party is therefore baseless and an afterthought,” the statement said.

Drawing historical parallels, the NNPP recalled the defection of former Kano State governor, Abubakar Rimi, in the early 1980s, noting that despite taking a large number of elected officials with him, he lost re-election.

“History has consistently shown that those who trade loyalty for expediency, and honour for deceit, rarely escape the judgment of the people,” the party said.

While describing Yusuf’s resignation as painful, the NNPP urged calm among its supporters and Kano residents.

“We urge the 1,019,602 people who cast their votes for his election, as well as the good people of Kano State and Nigeria, to remain calm, patient, and restrained. Let us not descend into acrimony or division,” the statement said.

The party expressed confidence that the loyalty of Kano voters to what it described as principled leadership would ultimately endure.