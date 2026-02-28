Defection: Nigerians Changing Political Party For Survival – Atiku

Former Nigerian Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, on Friday, said millions of Nigerians are changing political allegiance for the sole aim of survival.

Atiku, 2023 Presidential Candidate of the People Democratic Party (PDP), made this remark in a statement released by his media office in reaction to the defection of Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking on Fintiri’s defection, Atiku criticised the growing trend of opposition governors joining the ruling party, arguing that the spate of defections reflects mounting pressure and political intimidation rather than genuine support.

READ ALSO:

This is as he alleged that the administration of President Bola Tinubu is deploying state institutions to harass rivals in an attempt to edge the country toward a one-party system.

According to the former leader, intimidation tactics cannot distract from the severe economic realities confronting citizens, pointing to escalating food prices, deepening poverty, deteriorating security, and widespread joblessness, which he blamed on ineffective economic management.

He urged citizens not to equate political cross-carpeting with popularity, questioning what the APC would campaign on in 2027.

“While some governors may switch parties to protect their own interests, ordinary Nigerians are changing political camps because they are fighting to stay afloat.

“Governors may defect for personal survival. Nigerians are defecting in their millions because they want survival. What will the APC campaign on in 2027 — hunger? hardship? hopelessness?” he asked.