Defection: Makinde Urges PDP Members To Remain Steadfast

Following the recent waves of defection from the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has urged members to remain steadfast, assuring them that the current challenges are temporary and that the party will emerge stronger.

Speaking at the inauguration of the PDP National Convention Transportation Subcommittee on Monday, he encouraged party members not to lose faith, saying the difficulties the PDP is facing will ultimately strengthen it ahead of future elections.

Governor Makinde emphasised that the PDP remains a truly national party, noting that it has members in every ward across Nigeria.

He urged supporters to “Hold their corner” for the party and resist discouragement over ongoing defections.

Reacting to the wave of defections, Makinde said it does not spell the end for the PDP, but rather an opportunity to rebuild with renewed purpose and authenticity.

The Governor also expressed confidence that the upcoming convention would produce capable and visionary leaders who can restore Nigerians’ faith in the PDP and the country.

Reflecting on his previous service as Secretary of the PDP National Convention Organising Committee in 2021, Makinde said he accepted the role of Chairman of the Transportation Subcommittee as part of his continued commitment to the party.

He explained that the subcommittee’s role is crucial to ensuring the smooth movement of delegates and supporters from all parts of the country to Ibadan for the convention.

Makinde added by urging party members to treat their assignments as acts of sacrifice toward restoring the PDP’s original vision and putting Nigeria back on the path of progress.

He said,“Although this period may seem tough, it’s a phase that will pass. When something lasting is being built, it often gets worse before it gets better. So, let us remain committed and united.

“This is the time when genuine heroes will emerge, not just for the PDP, but for Nigeria as a whole. It’s not the time for despair or self-doubt; it’s the time to stand up and be counted.

“I’m holding my corner, trusting the leadership we will enthrone. No matter how small your assignment, do it diligently; it will all add up to our collective success.

“Our work begins before they even leave home; the success of the convention will depend on the efficiency and dedication we put into our task.”