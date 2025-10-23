Tinubu’s Policies Making Opposition Lawmakers Join APC – Akpabio

Following the recent wave of defections from opposition parties to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the Senate President, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, on Wednesday said the development is an expression of patriotism and confidence in President Bola Tinubu’s leadership.

Akpabio, who spoke after leading Senator Agom Jarigbe representing Cross River North, and Senator Kaila Samaila of Bauchi North, recently dumped the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the APC, to a meeting with the President at the State House in Abuja.

Speaking after the meeting, Akpabio said the decision of the lawmakers to join the ruling party was inspired by the president’s economic reforms and commitment to national development.

The Senate President noted that although the senators were elected on different political platforms, the President’s transformative policies have motivated them to join the APC to contribute to nation-building.

“They (Jarigbe and Samaila) are Mr President’s children, and they are his supporters. The president is the father of the nation and the father of all political parties.

“But interestingly, they joined the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on different political platforms, but as a result of Mr President’s policies that have turned things around economically and particularly in terms of revenue generation for the nation, they found it expedient to come and join to build Nigeria.

“There’s nothing but patriotism. They are not interested in which political party is in power, but they are interested in who can run Nigeria, who can improve Nigeria, and who can put food on the tables of Nigerians,” he stated.