Defection: Lagos PDP Spokesman, Others Join APC

The Lagos State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) spokesman, Hakeem Amode, on Monday dumped his party for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

New Telegraph reports that Amode, along with other PDP chieftains, announced their defection at a news conference in Ikeja, Lagos.

According to him, he and other defectors were motivated and inspired by the visionary leadership of the 2023 PDP governorship candidate, Abdul-Azeez Adediran, who had earlier moved to the APC.

He explained that the tenure of the defectors within the PDP had been lengthy and eventful, characterized by both achievements and setbacks.

Amode also said that the majority of the defectors had the privilege of serving the PDP in various capacities, worked for change, and did their best for their former party.

Amode, who noted that the decision to leave the PDP was not driven by personal ambition, clarified that defecting to the APC was to serve society better.

“It is with great honour and a profound sense of responsibility that we stand before you today to announce a pivotal decision; one that marks a significant turning point not just for us as individuals, but for many committed political stakeholders who have journeyed with us over the years.

“Today, we have decided to collapse the entire PDP structure in Lagos State, from ward to the state level , to allign with His Excellency Jandor to decamp en masse to the APC.

“The PDP, both at the national and state levels, has lost its way.

“The party has deviated from the founding ideals that once made it the largest and most respected political platform in Africa.

“Today, its future is riddled with tension and uncertainty.

“The PDP is in a coma and may not survive unless urgent measures are taken.

“However, after thorough introspection and extensive consultation, we believe it is time to chart a new course.

“This decision has not been made lightly.

“It reflects our commitment to taking control of our political destinies in order to better serve our people and the loyal supporters who continue to stand by us.Poor leadership and a lack of cohesion have cost us dearly

“Today, we, alongside several former PDP candidates at various levels, national, local government executives, ward leaders, and key stakeholders across Lagos, formally resign from the PDP and align ourselves with the APC.

“We have submitted our letters of resignation to our respective ward chairmen, local government chairmen, and the state leadership of the PDP.

“We are determined to work with our new partners in the APC to deliver the true dividends of democracy to every corner of our great state.”

