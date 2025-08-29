Defection: Lagos PDP Members Swelling ADC Ranks

ANAYO EZUGWU examines the recent defection of some leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), and its implication for the 2027 general election

On Saturday, August 23, some leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State with their supporters and followers, joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC), citing unending internal crisis and gross indiscipline within their former party. The defectors were led by a former chairman of Lagos PDP, Tunji Shelle, who resigned from the party alongside other notable figures.

They include former PDP Board of Trustees member, Abimbola Ogunkelu; ex-State PDP chairman, Muritala Ashorobi; PDP vice chairman (Lagos East), Tai Benedict and former youth leader, Niyi Adams. Some members of the Labour Party (LP) in the state also switched camp alongside the PDP leaders.

Defectors on why the jumped ship

Speaking on their defection, Shelle criticised the PDP leadership for failing to contain destabilising activities by certain national figures. He specifically accused the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, of undermining the party, while allegedly working with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Wike cannot hijack the party, and the rest of us continue to look as if we are helpless,” Shelle said, adding: “One man cannot say he is working for APC, while on the other hand keep holding PDP to ransom. I think the leaders are compromised.” He described the defection as a significant blow to the PDP in Lagos, adding, “PDP is now empty with all its leaders moving to ADC in Lagos.”

Shelle praised ADC’s leadership, noting the role of Interim Chairman David Mark and Rauf Aregbesola in strengthening the party. “There are no distractions in ADC. The party leaders are not people anyone can buy over. ADC has all it takes to save the situation in Nigeria and give the people the country of their dream,” he said.

Shelle also expressed doubt that PDP will resolve its internal crises even after its national convention scheduled for November, highlighting the enduring instability within the party’s ranks.

Ogunkelu, on his part, said: “There is a massive shift and movement of PDP members into ADC, and some Labour Party members and other like minds are moving with us. Today marks a significant milestone in our collective journey towards building a Nigeria that works for all.

“Our gathering here is not merely a meeting of political leaders, stakeholders and supporters; it is a convergence of shared values, progressive ideas and a renewed determination to reshape the future of our nation. We are particularly delighted to have among us leaders of great reputes, whose presence affirms the importance of this moment.

“The convergence of opposition leaders under the banner of ADC represents not just a political alignment, but a true coming together of visionaries and patriots commited to advancing democracy, inclusiveness, good governance in our dear country. The event is also a reaffirmation of a solemn declaration that together, united in purpose and conviction, we will build stronger political structures, galvanise grassroots participation, and provide credible leadership alternatives that Nigerians can trust.”

A former PDP chieftain, Noheem Balogun, emphasized the need for a new political direction in Lagos, stating that the ADC remains focused on grassroots development, transparency, and governance driven by the people. “The people of Epe and Lagos State are calling for meaningful change, and the ADC provides the right platform to achieve that vision,” he said.

Balogun described the movement as more than just a political shift, but a commitment to shaping the future of communities and ensuring long-term development. He criticized the current state of the PDP, citing its weakened internal structure and lack of clear ideological direction as reasons for his exit. “The PDP has lost its way; it no longer has a coherent vision. In contrast, the ADC stands for good governance and serves as a credible alternative to the ruling APC.

We cannot afford to remain passive observers. Joining the ADC is a step toward active engagement and real change.” He also cautioned against allowing a single party to dominate Nigeria’s political landscape, warning that pulling everyone into the APC would undermine the essential democratic principle of checks and balances.

Tai Benedict added that more PDP members were expected to join ADC soon, stating, “We are emptying PDP members in Lagos State into ADC. Others are on the way; they want to take their last supper before coming.” A former youth leader of Lagos PDP, Niyi Adams, who claimed that over 5,000 PDP members had defected to ADC across the state’s 20 local governments, expressed confidence that the new recruits would actively work to ensure ADC’s success in the 2027 general elections.

Also, leading some Labour Party members into ADC, the chairman of LP local governments chairmen, Dr Segun Osho, said the movement became important to rescue Nigeria. “We pledge our loyalty to ADC and we are getting onboard to rescue Lagos State and Nigeria,” Osho said.

Lagos PDP speaks on defection

Before the defection, Lagos PDP, on August 1, expelled its members defecting to the ADC. The spokesman of the Elders Caucus and chairmen of the party in the 20 Local Government Areas, Mr Segun Edwards, who disclosed this, said a stakeholders meeting made up of elders of the party and chairmen of the party in the councils of the state called a meeting to discuss the outcome of the party’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held in Abuja. Edwards added that all members of the party who openly aligned with the coalition party, were expelled from the party forthwith.

This decision, among other resolutions which include the directives to the local government chairmen to commence preparations for the planned various congresses of the party, from local governments to the national convention, scheduled to take place between September and November, were taken at the enlarged stakeholders meeting.

He said: “Rising from the meeting, the PDP elders and the local government Chairmen frowned at the decision of some members who openly aligned themselves with the ADC, stating that they have desecrated the principles of the party by their open declaration for ADC, while still being members of the PDP. “The enlarged stakeholders’ assembly therefore moved the motion for the expulsion of all the members, who openly aligned themselves with the coalition, and all the elders voted for their expulsion.”

Aregbesola on ADC’s mission

While receiving the defectors, the National Secretary of the ADC, Rauf Aregbesola, said the party will allocate 50 per cent elective and appointive positions to the youth and women, while also focusing on welfare on people. In a speech titled, “When good people unite, Nigerians wins,” Aregbesola, who described ADC as a party for the youth, said that ADC is out to rescue Nigeria and change the narrative.

The former Osun State governor said Nigeria’s future lies in giving voice and power to the youth, adding that ADC’s constitution boldly affirms the place of youth and women in leadership. According to him, the country is passing through a season of hardship and uncertainty under the current leadership, hence, the need to rise above partisanship and chart a new course.

The immediate past Minister of Interior said the people are the centre of politics and governance, warning that any government who failed to make their welfare and wellbeing the basis would lose relevance. He said: “ADC constitution boldly affirms the place of youth and women in leadership. Youth, this is your party. His words: “This is not tokenism, but recognition that Nigeria’s future lies in giving voice, space, and power to those who have long been underrepresented.

The ADC’s constitution allocates 35 per cent representation each for women and youth. “Since these demographics overlap, their combined representation will be no less than 50 per cent. This structure makes the ADC unquestionably, the party of the youth. We are equally committed to internal democracy where every member’s voice matters and every vote counts.

“We are not a party owned or financed by one individual, but a collective of patriotic citizens coming together as equals to salvage a nation fast sliding into a precipice. The people are the centre of politics and the government. “Any government, whether, democratic, military, authoritarian, monarchical, or by whatever definition, that does not make their welfare and wellbeing the basis of governance, will soon lose relevance and die.

“There is a limit to which the people can be squeezed and pushed before something eventually gives. This is why our mission is urgent and our intervention has become absolutely necessary. We must act now to save the nation.” Aregbesola told the defectors that the task is to rescue the country and build a new Nigeria that the yet unborn would be proud to inherit.

“The task before us is clear: we must rescue this beautiful country from the path of destruction and build a new Nigeria; a nation our children will be proud to inherit. ADC’s intervention is an urgent and absolutely necessary mission to save the nation. The ADC’s strategy is to build from the ground up and avoid conflict,” he said.

The former governor advised party members to avoid nonproductive engagement of debates and strife with agents of dying dinosaurs. He said: “I appeal to us all to diligently face our task of building the party from bottom up and sell our ideas to the people. We should avoid the distraction of nonproductive engagement of debates and strife with the agents of the dying dinosaurs.”

Expressing hope that Nigeria will survive, Aregbesola said that both PDP and APC had lost vision and dreams, but had reduced to just mere political parties. He said: “We must note that it is not going to be business as usual. We must avoid the pitfalls of the APC and PDP and start on a new note. We are going to place the people at the centre and make our party largely representative of their distribution.”

Lagos ADC chairman harps on unity

Admitting the decampees after open affirmation to join ADC, Mr George Ashiru, the Lagos State ADC Chairman, symbolically presented the party’s logo, flag and statement of purpose to Ogunkelu. He described ADC as a credible alternative and urged members of the party to think like a military force going for a war in unity.

An ADC Chieftain, Senator Kolawole Ogunwale, who urged members to work assiduously to secure victory for the party, said: “We must not stand with ADC with just mere mouth, let us be united in purpose and goal.”