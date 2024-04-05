Defection In Abia PDP: I’ve No Plans To Leave Party – Ikpeazu

The immediate past Governor of Abia State, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu has assured the caucus of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state that he has no plan to leave the party, following the recent defection that engulfed the party.

New Telegraph reports that the Chief of Staff to Ikpeazu, Professor Anthony Agbazuere, a former Commissioner of Information under Ikpeazu, Barrister Eze Chikamnayo, a former Member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Uzo Azubuike and other top officials and PDP stalwarts on Monday, defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC)

Ikpeazu speaking during a well-attended caucus meeting held at the new party secretariat, Onyerubi Crescent, Ogurube Layout, Umuahia on Thursday, said he would rather stay with others to rebuild it and called for unity of purpose among members of the party in the state.

He charged the party members to ensure that the party quickly returns to winning ways, stating that the exit of some of his former aides to other political parties remains their personal choice.

According to Ikpeazu, “We must all take individual responsibility for our performance in the 2023 elections even as our party is going through self-cleansing at the moment. I will remain in PDP and will never be found wanting in my responsibilities to our party and its rebuilding process.

“Those who want to leave will leave no matter what you do but loyalty is also about the realization that at some point this party has been good to you. It is now time for sacrifice, especially from those who previously benefitted from our party in one way or another as we must all join hands to reposition it.”

The state PDP Chairman, Rt Hon Asiforo Okere thanked members who have remained steadfast in supporting the party, especially after the 2023 elections and reminded them that the party still maintains a majority at the state House of Assembly even when the election was conducted on the same day with Governorship election that the party lost.

Okere announced that the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party has extended the tenures of elected Ward executives by three months in an acting capacity and the constitution of three committees to handle Peace and Reconciliation, Way Forward and Finance (PRWFF).

Making his point, the Senator representing Abia Central, Col. Austin Akobundu, said that while people were free to leave and join any political party of their choice, the PDP in Abia State is a movement that nobody can kill.

On his part, Elder statesman and member of the PDP Board of Trustees, Chief Onyema Ugochukwu called for unity and stated that the time for a blame game was over as there were no factions in the party.

Onyema said that the leaders and members have learned from the 2023 experience and must be ready to bounce back. He said that it is now time to reposition the party and ensure that young members find comfort and space to contribute to the party and leadership in the state.

Other members of the caucus who attended the meeting include the immediate past Deputy Governor of Abia State, Rt Hon Ude Oko Chukwu, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa, PDP governorship candidate at the 2023 elections, Chief Okey Ahiwe, former and serving PDP members of Abia State House of Assembly led by Hon Solomon Akpulonu, members of the National and State Working Committees and other invited stakeholders.