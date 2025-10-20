Defection: I’m Not Leaving PDP – Adeleke

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke has said he has no plan to leave the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Adeleke, who doubles as the Chairman of Accommodation subcommittee of the PDP National Convention, said although he has friends in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) who usually invite him to social functions, “that doesn’t mean I’m joining them.”

The Governor who spoke in Abuja on Monday at the inauguration of the subcommittee, stated it is within the right of those who left the party to do so but said that does not change anything in the PDP.

“We still have strong membership and widespread support across Nigeria. They are adults and have their reasons for leaving, but I am not worried.

“Many people from other parties are also defecting, that’s politics. Nobody knows what will happen tomorrow, but everyone has the right to do as they wish,” he said.

He stated that the party is resolving its problem internally, adding, “It is a family affair. We do not want anyone outside to add sugar, pepper or salt to the matter, we are handling it ourselves.

“The PDP is a family, and we know how to manage our affairs.”

Adeleke said the focus now is the unity, organisation and the success of the forthcoming National Convention.

“By God’s grace, our convention will be a great success, and the PDP will continue to grow from strength to strength,” he added.