Defection: I Don’t Begrudge Okowa, Oborevwori – Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has said he harbours no resentment toward political defections, asserting that freedom of association and expression are core tenets of democracy.

In a strongly worded statement issued on Friday, Atiku responded to the recent wave of defections from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), including those of former Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa—his 2023 running mate—and incumbent Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, both of whom officially joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) earlier in the week.

“Freedom of association and expression are not optional in a democracy—they are fundamental rights,” Atiku stated.

“Alongside these stand the pillars of a just and functional democratic society: the people, the rule of law, credible elections, and accountability. Undermine any of these, and democracy itself begins to crumble.”

While noting that defections, alliances, and political realignments are part of the democratic process, Atiku emphasized that such developments are neither new nor unexpected in Nigeria’s political landscape.

“We’ve seen them before, and we’ll see them again,” he said.

Atiku also addressed criticism over his recent visit to former President Muhammadu Buhari, defending the meeting as legitimate political engagement and not an act of betrayal.

“I’ve been insulted for visiting President Buhari. But Buhari is not only a former leader—he is a significant statesman in Nigeria’s political landscape,” Atiku said.

He recalled how the 2013 opposition merger that birthed the APC involved consultations with key figures such as Olusegun Obasanjo and Ibrahim Babangida, arguing that his own outreach efforts should be seen in the same democratic light.

“If you truly believe in freedom of association, then you must respect the rights of all political actors to engage, regardless of party lines,” he stated.

Atiku also took aim at what he described as selective outrage within the political class.

“When PDP leaders are busy sipping tea and brokering power deals with President Tinubu, it’s called strategic alliance. But the moment I greet Peter Obi, el-Rufai, or visit Buhari, it becomes a national emergency,” he said.

“Hypocrisy and the politics of selective outrage have never been this fashionable!”

Shifting focus to governance, Atiku launched a scathing critique of the Tinubu administration, calling it a failure on multiple fronts and warning Nigerians to unite against “misrule.”

“This moment is about collective survival. The real enemy is not one another—it is the Tinubu administration’s abysmal failure,” he declared.

Atiku lamented the state of the economy, highlighting spiraling inflation, job losses, and increasing youth restiveness.

“Nigerians are not just tired—they are angry, and rightfully so,” he said.

He urged citizens to resist attempts to polarize the country through ethnic, regional, or religious sentiments, insisting these were distractions used by politicians with nothing tangible to offer.

“The Tinubu administration has no achievements to stand on, no credible record to defend. Its only strategy is chaos and division—because that’s the last refuge of the incompetent,” he asserted.

Concluding, Atiku issued a warning: “An incompetent captain does not only wreck his ship; he endangers the lives of everyone on board.”

