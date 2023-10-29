Defection Hits Ebonyi PDP As Ogba, Ex-Reps Member, LG Chairmen, Others Quit Party

….They’re playing their scripts, romance – Chairman

Senator Obinna Ogba who represented Ebonyi central zone between 2015 and 2023 and contested the last governorship election in Ebonyi State, former House of Representatives member Chief Livinus Makwe who represented Ohaozara, Onicha and Ivo Federal Constituency between 2015 and 2023 and Labour Party (LP) Deputy Governorship candidate in the last general election, Chief Ajah Nwabueze, have resigned from the People’s Democratic Party(PDP).

Also, some state working committees including James Alaka the organizing Secretary of the party, Mrs Joy Igwe Ex-Officio, and Uchenna Nwafor Zonal Auditor South East among others dumped PDP.

Six local government Chairmen of the party, Agbom Friday of Ezza South, Nwofe Philip, Izzi, Nwobasi Ude Chizoba, Ohaozara, Chukwu Micheal Ivo, Ifere Sunday Bright, lkwo and Ndukwe Orji Okam Edda have also left the party.

The PDP bigwigs resigned from the party on Sunday saying that their resignations were personal.

The party stalwarts didn’t announce the party they will join but an investigation by New Telegraph shows that they may likely join the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC)

Addressing journalists in Abakaliki, the state capital, Senator Ogba who was flanked by the PDP bigwigs and who read a resignation letter addressed to PDP Chairman Nkalagu Ward of his Ishielu local government area, said he will forever remain grateful to the party and her leaders from ward, LGA, state, zonal to National level, but that it was time to quit the party.

The resignation reads “sir, this is to officially communicate to you my resignation as a member of PDP. This will serve as an official communication to the party from Ward, LGA, State, Zonal and National level through your office.

“This decision is personal. As an individual, I have made my modest contribution by working for the growth and development of PDP from ward to National level since it’s creation in August 1998 at Sharaton Hotel Abuja.

“PDP on the other hand as a political party and electoral platform has Contributed positively towards the growth of my political fortunes and I will forever remain grateful to the party and its leaders from ward, LGA, state, zonal to National level, but it is time to quit.

“On my future Political plans and arrangements, this will be properly communicated after due consultation with my immediate family, political family and associates”.

All other officials of the party who dumped the PDP also read their resignation letters to journalists during the press conference in Abakaliki.

Meanwhile, the Acting Chairman of the party in the state, Chief Austin Nwazunku said the party chiefs were playing their scripts and romance.

He told New Telegraph that some of the party chieftains didn’t follow due process in their resignation and that the party was not aware that they had resigned.

He opined that some of them were suspended for anti-party party activities.