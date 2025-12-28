Defection: Fubara Tightens Grip On Rivers Politics

Rivers State Governor, Siminialayi Fubara, is consolidating his grips on power, and utilising his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the journey to 2027. This situation has landed key elected loyalists of Barr. Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to the APC.

There is a silent political tsunami that is shaking Rivers that threatens the camp of Wike, while positioning Fubara as a beautiful political bride, whose action would determine the outcome of the 2027 election in the state. While Fubara has consistently maintained his readiness to sustain the peace and work with the camp of Wike in governing the state, his defection to the APC has upturned the state’s political path, placing him as the leader of the party, and above his political godfather.

Fubara, who up until his defection to APC, lacked the support of any of three of the senators representing the state in the National Assembly, currently has the support of Sen. Alwell Onyesoh and Sen. Barry Mpigi, who both joined the APC, a few days ago, while sources disclosed that the third lawmaker, Sen. Ipalibo Harry Banigo, may follow suit in the days ahead.

In the thick of the political crisis that rocked the state and eventually led to the declaration of emergency rule, the three senators stood solidly behind Wike, attending anti-Fubara meetings in Abuja, and Rivers as the FCT minister made it clear that he won’t abandon his political structure for the governor.

In the House of Representatives, six lawmakers have also jumped ship, joining the APC and giving the governor a cover and a voice on issues affecting Rivers, unlike what obtained in the build up to emergency rule, when the most vocal voice backing the governor came from Hon. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere Ikeagwuonu, the member Representing Ideato North/Ideato South Federal Constituency, Imo State.

Before their defection, the PDP previously had 12 members as representatives in the Rivers State caucus of the House, but currently has two remaining PDP lawmakers; the House Minority Leader, Kingsley Chinda, and Kelechi Nwogu.

According to an informed source, some lawmakers in the House of Representatives that are loyal to Wike were also plotting to join the APC as the crisis in the PDP deepens without portraying their action as an act of betrayal against Wike, who was instrumental to their nomination and election.

The source said: “For some of the lawmakers that have not joined the APC even as the events in the PDP point to the fact that the crisis within it will not end soon, the main problem lies in their not wanting to be seen as declaring a stand against the FCT minister.

“But they also know the enormous power that a governor, who enjoys the backing of the President wields when it comes to seeking reelection. It’s a big gamble siding Wike who currently heads a faction of the party.” A former Commissioner for Information, Austin Tam-George, said that the governor acted when his opponents felt he had given up.

He said: “By playing dead” when a state of emergency suspended him from office for six months; and even publicly declaring that his “spirit” had left the Rivers State Government House, Fubara allowed his adversaries to relax their vigilance.

This was a classic move. “Fubara’s strategic pivot to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has therefore been seen by observers as a stunning political resurrection from the graveyard to which his adversaries had consigned him. “…Fubara did not confront his predators directly.

Instead, he relied on timing and surprise to gain the upper hand. In Nigerian politics, proximity to federal power often matters more than party labels. By repositioning himself, Fubara may have neutralised threats and created the political space required to govern effectively.

“This is a critical moment for all stakeholders, especially members of the Rivers State House of Assembly to reconsider their approach and work with Governor Fubara to accelerate development for the benefit of Rivers State.”

Meanwhile, some stakeholders in the politics of Rivers have started mounting pressure on the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly to resign in order for the governor to pass the budget for 2026. Despite Amaewule, a loyalist of Wike and 15 other lawmakers joining the APC before Fubara, some politicians in the camp of Fubara don’t see the speaker as someone the governor should work with considering his past positions on the governor.

Those pushing for his resignation base their position on his decision not to recognise the 2025 budget even though the governor had gone far in implementing it, as well as his total display of loyalty to Wike, which contributed in his leadership to move for the impeachment of the governor.