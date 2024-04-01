Defection: Ex-LP Lawmakers Political Orphans – Umeha

A member representing the Ezeagu/Udi Federal Constituency of Enugu State, in the National Assembly Sunday Umeha, said six former Labour Party lawmakers who defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Enugu House of Assembly, are political orphans.

The lawmakers who were among the beneficiaries of Obidient Movement that swept Nigeria’s political landscape in the 2023 general elections, last week left the Labour Party where they were elected and joined PDP, citing crisis in their former party.

But Umeha who was also elected on the Labour Party platform, said he would not leave the party.

The lawmaker who is Deputy Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Judiciary, at an interaction with members of his constituents on Easter Sunday, stated that he was a member of the PDP, “and when I wanted to contest election on the platform of the party to go to the House of Representatives, they denied me ticket. God presented the Labour Party. I contested on its platform and won. Why then will I be leaving the party?

“Besides, our people have been in PDP for 24 years, and the party did not do anything for us.”

He said that the defected lawmakers cheapened themselves by leaving the LP, noting that they presented themselves as if they had enough supporters who would decamp along with them to the PDP.

“They were given money to mobilise the people, but when the governor (Peter Mbah) realised that they lacked home support, he quickly cancelled the event that was scheduled to take place at Michael Okpara Square in Enugu, and the lawmakers became like orphans,” he said.

Umeha disclosed that his primary goal was how to ensure proper representation of the people of his with quality legislation and provide them with the much-needed infrastructure support, through his constituency projects.

He said despite belonging to different political parties with Mbah, he was in good rapport with him, adding, “I have a good relationship with Governor Peter Mbah, even though we are in different political parties. We discuss. He respects my view, and we are all working for the good of our people.”