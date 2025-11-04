Defection: Dudafa Congratulates Gov Diri

Former Senior Special Assistant to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan on Domestic Matters and Social Events, Dr. Waripamo-Owei Dudafa, has congratulated the Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, on his successful defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking in Yenagoa on Tuesday, Dudafa, a former member of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly representing Kolokuma/Opokuma Constituency 2, described Governor Diri’s defection as “a wise and well-considered move” that would align Bayelsa State with the centre for accelerated development and greater political inclusion.

The former Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Development noted that Diri’s decision reflects his pragmatic leadership style, characterized by consultation, inclusiveness, and the pursuit of the common good.

He lauded the governor’s performance in office, saying Diri’s administration has been marked by purposeful governance and tangible achievements.

Dudafa reaffirmed his loyalty and support for the governor, pledging that he and his associates would continue to identify with Diri’s administration in the collective effort to sustain peace, unity, and progress in Bayelsa.

Commending Diri for his courage and foresight, Dudafa said the governor’s alignment with the federal government under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda would foster inclusive governance and attract more federal presence to the state.

He said: “Your decision to work in harmony with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in synergy with your Assured Prosperity Vision, will undoubtedly bring about the needed transformation and development for the people of Bayelsa State and the Niger Delta at large.

“Since assuming office, your guiding principle has been clear and consistent — to consult widely, act in the public interest, and deliver measurable development outcomes. That same principle has informed your latest political alignment and will continue to serve as a compass for your Assured Prosperity Administration.

“We shall continue to stand by your leadership and lend our support to ensure that you finish strong. Your political maturity and developmental focus have repositioned Bayelsa for a brighter future.”