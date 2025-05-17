Defection Drama: Distractions, Gimmicks Handwork Of Opposition

Share

The recent defection of Delta State Governor Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, along with former vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa and several state and national assembly members, to the All Progressives Congress (APC) has sparked uproar within the ranks of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). In a strongly worded press briefing, the Acting National Chairman of the PDP, Alhaji Umar Damagum described the move as a calculated political gimmick engineered by supporters of the APC. According to Alhaji Danagum, the objective of this orchestrated defection is to destabilize the PDP, divert its focus, and ultimately ensure that the party is ruled out of contention ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The Caretaker Vice Chairman, South South Zone of the PDP, Elder Emmanuel Ogidi also decried the defections which he said were neither ideological nor issue-based but purely transactional, asserting that no grievances were filed by the defectors prior to their exit. “The party did not err in any way,” he said, “rather, these moves are designed to create internal confusion and undermine the PDP’s organizational strength in the South-South and nationally.” Earlier on, Alhaji Damagum had reiterated that the Party would take legal action to reclaim all seats held by defectors, particularly those at the State and National Assemblies noting that these were mandates given to the PDP by the electorate. This legal pursuit is not unprecedented. In AGF v. Abubakar (2007), the Supreme Court affirmed that a lawmaker who defects without a division in the Party loses their seat—setting a precedent that the PDP intends to leverage.

The defection, which blindsided the PDP, is now the subject of intense review by the PDP South-South Zonal Working Committee. In its press release, the Committee acknowledged the defection as a major blow but vowed to rebuild and reposition the Party. Politics is deep and it not surprising to see sponsored fifth columnists obviously on errand for the opposition parading as South South leaders of the PDP and making press statements pretending to be calling for unity. Drawing lessons from the 2014 mass defections that weakened thePDP ahead of the 2015 elections, the South South Zonal Working Committee under the leadership of Elder Emmanuel Ogidi is determined to avoid a repeat scenario by reinforcing its grassroots structure and maintaining internal discipline. This was a directive given to it after the recent National Working Committee Meeting which the Acting Zonal Chairman attended in Abuja.

As the PDP prepares for its NEC Meeting in May and National Convention in August, the Party’s leadership is focusing on reestablishing the Party’s prime position in Delta State and across the South-South. Stakeholders, including the Emmanuel Ogidi-led Zonal Committee, have been tasked with auditing the Party’s strength and Secretariat operations in affected States. While the political maneuvering continues, Alhaji Damagum insists that the PDP remains committed to democratic values and will not allow what he described as “APC’s gimmicks” to derail its 2027 electoral vision. The months ahead will test not only the Party’s resolve but also the robustness of Nigeria’s democratic institutions.

Allison Abanum writes from Abuja.

