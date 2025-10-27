Defection: Aredeh Knocks Nabena Over Alleged Implosion In Bayelsa APC

Hon. Samuel Aredeh, former Vice Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the Bayelsa West Senatorial District, has knocked Yekini Nabena, former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the Party, over his claims that there may be an implosion in the party over recent defections.

Aredeh, who spoke to Journalists on Monday in Yenagoa on the backdrop of an interview he granted, claimed that Nabena’s fear of implosion was laughable, stating that he is not the one to gauge the feelings of the party in the state and at the national.

Aradeh, claimed that Nabena was speaking on behalf of some top APC chieftains in disguise, alleging that “he is a forgotten figure trying to crawl back into relevance by attacking those who are actually building the APC.

Samuel Aredeh also faulted the claims that the defectors may bring instability to the APC, arguing that “it is the kind of talk you expect from a man who has lost touch with reality.

He also dismissed the relevance of Yekini’s position as the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the Party, warning that the position is no longer recognised or relevant in the Party, asking supporters of the party at the state and national, to disregard the outburst of the likes of Nabena Yekini.

Aradeh also explained that the reward system of the party under President Bola Tinubu is already providing direction, coordination and leadership, which he said is needed by the ruling party, stating that President TInubu was providing direction, coordination, and leadership.

He also described Yekini Nabena and his cohorts as ingrates who he alleged have decided to undermine genuine efforts of Governors, Ministers and legislators who are joining hands with the President to build a stronger nation.

Samuel Aredeh, however, called on party faithfuls in the State and the national levels to ignore Yekini Nabena and his sponsors.

“Let’s not mince words. Nabena is a political errand boy, not a stakeholder. For years, he allowed himself to be used by some top APC chieftains, feeding from their political crumbs and echoing whatever propaganda they handed out to him.

“Now that his masters have no use for him, he’s running to the press, hoping to be noticed again. What Nabena fails to understand is that the influx of new members is proof of confidence in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s leadership.

“Governors and political leaders are not defecting out of fear or desperation; they are joining because they see results, the Renewed Hope Agenda is working. Nigeria is being restructured for growth, the economy is stabilising, and governance is becoming more pragmatic and inclusive. The APC is not breaking; it is expanding. Only a man consumed by bitterness will see progress and call it a problem.

“Let’s ask Yekini Nabena one question: what has he ever achieved politically on his own? He couldn’t even deliver his polling unit in Bayelsa when he was a national officer. He has no grassroots base, no structure, no followership.

“So who made him the judge of other people’s political motives? He should be the last person to talk about instability when his own political career collapsed long before now. The truth is that the only instability Nabena knows is the one in his own camp of political irrelevance.

“Nabena stopped being relevant the day he left office. He holds no position, commands no loyalty, and speaks for nobody but himself. APC today is driven by leaders of vision and competence. Men and women who believe in the President’s reform agenda. Nabena is simply bitter because those days of being used as a mouthpiece for mischief are gone.

“If he has any message, he should take it to Abare in Delta, where maybe a few of his old friends will still pretend to listen.

“We are now focused on governance, delivery, and national progress. People like Nabena, who thrived in confusion and gossip, can’t stand that there’s a new discipline and structure in the party now. So, they run to the media, hoping to stir controversy, but Nigerians have grown wiser.

” APC is too big to be distracted by political leftovers. We are focused on nation-building, not media gossip.

Let Nabena keep talking; that’s all he has left. The rest of us are busy making history.

“They are afraid that if Governor Douye Diri eventually defects to the APC, it is because of Ogbuku’s 2027 governorship ambition. The Governors coming into the party will not stop anyone from contesting the election to any office, including the office of Governor in 2028.

“Therefore, there is no need to hide under any guise to attack Mr President and the Leadership of the APC, which is the real motive behind this needless outburst.

“Let’s also be clear: Yekini Nabena is not even from Bayelsa State. He hails from Agbare in the Patani Local Government Area of Delta State. So, he has no moral justification whatsoever to speak authoritatively about Bayelsa politics.

“Building Bayelsa is bigger than any individual’s ambition. Our focus is Bayelsa first, and Mr President’s vision to reposition Nigeria and lead it to its rightful place in the comity of nations.

“This whole issue of party leadership and its attendant commotion should be put to rest with the possible coming in of Governor Douye Diri, whose leadership style and political prowess will further stabilise and unify the APC in Bayelsa State.

“The Party has moved beyond the era of empty noise-makers. We are now focused on governance, delivery, and national progress. People like Nabena, who thrived in confusion and gossip, can’t stand that there’s a new discipline and structure in the party.

“Yekini Nabena is the last person qualified to lecture anyone about party unity or loyalty. He lost his own credibility a long time ago. What he’s doing now is chasing clout, and frankly, it’s embarrassing. Yekini Nabena should not abuse the magnanimous nature of the people of Trofani, who graciously accepted him from Abare in the Patani Local Government Area of Delta State, where he hails from, by assaulting their sensibilities.

“Those defecting into the party are joining the winning team because they see hope, performance, and direction. No amount of noise from washed-out politicians will stop that momentum.” Aredeh explained.